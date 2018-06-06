Jose Reyes’ time in a Mets uniform may be coming to an end.

The idea of releasing the struggling Reyes has been discussed, according to a source. But the Mets are still hesitant to do so at the moment because Reyes is still popular in the organization.

He is much less popular with a vocal portion of the team’s fan base because of his .141 start to the season.

Earlier last month, the Mets thought they could give him a chance to maybe start clicking. But with the team sliding, carrying him has become more of a problem. Given Reyes’ long-time connection to the Mets, it’s been a difficult decision to cut him loose.

Reyes, 34, signed a one-year, $2-million contract to return to the Mets after leading the team in plate appearances is 2017. Rookie Luis Guillorme has proven to be adequate as a backup infielder and the Mets will eventually need roster spots when Yoenis Cespedes and Wilmer Flores are activated from the disabled list.

Reyes appeared as a pinch runner in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Orioles.Wheel’s up

Zack Wheeler’s seven shutout innings marked his first scoreless start at Citi Field in 36 career games there.

Wheeler singled in two at-bats and is 6-for-21 (.286) this season. No Mets regular has a higher average. Asdrúbal Cabrera is also at .286.Conlon reclaimed

The Mets claimed lefthander P.J. Conlon off waivers from the Dodgers and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. The Dodgers had recently claimed Conlon off waivers from the Mets. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated infielder Phillip Evans for assignment. Wright stuff

David Wright continued his rehab with a morning session on the field. Wright ran, played catch at about 90 feet and took grounders at third base. He didn’t throw to first, though, except for one toss to Jacob deGrom, who happened to be manning first base at the time.