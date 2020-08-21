The Subway Series will not happen this weekend.

On Friday, Major League Baseball postponed the Yankees-Mets games that had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field. That came after the Friday opener was scrapped on Thursday when two Mets -- one player and one coach -- tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the New York Mets’ organization, the games [have been postponed],” MLB said in a statement. “Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

After receiving the two positive tests, the rest of the Mets’ traveling party was re-tested twice in quick succession: late Thursday night/early Friday morning upon returning to New York from Miami and again later Friday morning, a source said.

MLB expects to get the results of those tests late Friday, a source said. The Mets and Yankees have a mutual off day Monday, so it is possible they make up one or two games then.

The Mets do not have a team workout scheduled for Friday. Their game Friday was supposed to be the first of six Subway Series games in 10 days.

The Mets’ postponed games count is up to four: at the Marlins from Thursday, and home against the Yankees from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They are scheduled to play those teams next week, the Marlins on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citi Field and the Yankees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

An unidentified number of Mets — anyone deemed to have been in close contact with the two who tested positive — remained in Miami along with the player and coach found to have contract COVID-19, according to a source.

The names of those who tested positive have not been revealed. MLB’s policy is that teams cannot make their identities public unless that person gives the team permission to do so.

The Mets were not the only club to receive a positive test result recently. According to testing data released Friday by MLB and the players’ union, there were seven new positives out of 12,485 samples — 0.05%. They do not provide information about how many people were tested, only how many tests were administered (samples).

Of those seven positives, three were players and four were staff members.

Since monitoring testing began in early July — after intake testing was completed at the start of camp — 0.1% of the samples yielded new positives. That is 82 of 78,612.

With David Lennon