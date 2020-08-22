The Mets remained in a coronavirus-induced holding pattern Saturday, unable to play against the Yankees because of their pair of positive tests and not knowing when they might return to the field.

Neither MLB nor the Mets offered an update on their situation as of Saturday evening — including whether there were any additional positives in rounds of testing conducted late Thursday night and again Friday morning — but Yankees manager Aaron Boone did offer a sliver of information: He said he is not counting on Monday, a mutual day off for the Mets and Yankees, to be used to make up any games postponed this weekend.

That means the Mets won’t play until at least Tuesday, six days after their most recent game. And from a baseball perspective, the timing is particularly unfortunate in this pandemic-shortened, pandemic-threatened season, since the Mets had been playing their best baseball of the year, winning three consecutive games for the first time to improve their record to 12-14.

The Mets scored 24 runs in those games, tied for their most in any three-game stretch this season. Dominic Smith, Luis Guillorme, Robinson Cano, Tomas Nido, Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo — in no particular order — were among those who had been swinging the bats well before the team got shut down.

This hiatus also turns the pitching schedule into a crapshoot. Seth Lugo was supposed to make his rotation re-debut Thursday in Miami, followed by Rick Porcello (5.76 ERA), Robert Gsellman (still stretching out from being a reliever) and probably Corey Oswalt (7.56 ERA) against the Yankees.

If there is any benefit to having those probable pitchers skip a Yankees game this weekend, it might be erased by looming doubleheaders. The Mets have at least four games to make up and are looking at as many as five games against the Yankees next weekend.

If the Mets return to action Tuesday, they can go straight to Jacob deGrom, who would be starting his second game in a row.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The down time might benefit the injured Mets. On Thursday, Jeff McNeil (left knee bone bruise) was slated to be out of the lineup for a second game in a row before the game was called. Andres Gimenez had recently fouled a ball off his ankle and was also on the bench.

Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) and David Peterson (left shoulder inflammation) also get time to recoup without missing additional contests. Their time lines to return are unclear.

What sort of performance can be expected when the Mets do play again? A layoff doesn’t necessarily mean rust. Here is what the other teams shut down by positive COVID-19 tests did upon their return (records heading into play Saturday):

* Marlins: eight days off, won their first five games back, 8-8 since returning.

* Cardinals: 15 days off, swept a doubleheader on their first day back, 5-5 since returning.

* Reds: four days off, 2-2 since returning.

The Yankees, meanwhile, held a workout at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and will do so again Sunday.

This is the second time another team’s coronavirus cases interfered with their schedule. The other instance was when they were supposed to play the Phillies, who got shut down following a series with the Marlins, who had an outbreak that reached more than half of the active roster.

“I mean, it’s the world we’re living in, and we understand that,” Boone said. “It certainly is a little frustrating, especially when we haven’t necessarily been infected with it. But that’s the nature of this. And I think we knew what we signed up for and, unfortunately, it’s happened to us now a couple times and doesn’t make it ideal, but we also understand that we have to deal with it, we have to be able to roll with the punches here in 2020. And that’s what we’ll do.

“In the meantime, just hope everything turns out OK for the Mets and whatever the situation, player, staff member, whatever it is. Hopefully, it is another case of something not being a serious illness.”

With Erik Boland