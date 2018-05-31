David Wright plays catch at Citi Field

Under a thick fog and beside a seemingly ever-present tarp, David Wright played catch Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

It wasn’t much — catch the ball, throw the ball, repeat a few times — but it was something for the Mets’ captain and third baseman who hasn’t played in a major-league game in two years due to neck, shoulder and back injuries.

General manager Sandy Alderson said Wright is expected to transition into more full-fledged baseball activity in the coming weeks.

“That can be one, that can be three, it’s really imprecise at this point,” Alderson said. “His rehab has been making progress. We’ll see with the upgrade in intensity and overall activity if his physical condition stays the same, improves or deteriorates. It’s just uncertain at this point.”

The Mets can say little with any certainty regarding Wright’s condition. Wright had his anticipated end-of-the-month doctor’s appointment, “pursuant to his program, pursuant to a variety of other administrative requirements,” Alderson said. But it didn’t reveal anything of note.

“Really, I don’t think there was anything new in terms of his condition,” Alderson said. “This is all a function of what happens next when he increases his level of activity.”

Injury updates

Several other Mets are much closer to returning to the majors. Righthander Anthony Swarzak (strained left oblique) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas Friday and Sunday, then could be activated from the 60-day disabled list.

Third baseman Todd Frazier (strained left hamstring) was scheduled to play five innings Thursday for Las Vegas, the start of his rehab assignment.

Alderson said he was surprised at how long it is taking left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (right hip flexor strain) to heal, but indicated Cespedes isn’t too far behind Frazier in his rehab process.