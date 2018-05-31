When Seth Lugo finished a successful audition for a spot in the Mets’ rotation Thursday, the relievers began theirs to keep him in the bullpen.

Lugo cruised through four scoreless innings in the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Cubs at Citi Field. Five Mets relievers combined to allow five runs in five innings. They collectively underscored the difficulty of the Mets’ looming decision: Should they make Lugo a starter again to try to strengthen the rotation, or keep him in the bullpen because he has been so good there?

For a night, Lugo made stretching him out look awfully tempting. He allowed three hits — only one of them well-struck — walked nobody and struck out three. He topped out at 60 pitches but was pulled after four innings, manager Mickey Callaway’s predetermined ceiling for him in his first start of the year.

Lugo the starter looked a lot like Lugo the reliever. He threw first-pitch strikes to 10 of 15 batters and averaged 15 pitches per inning. His ERA dropped to 2.21.

Callaway said Thursday afternoon that he wants Lugo to use the same aggressive mindset he adopted in the bullpen.

“He needs to go out there — and we’ve had this talk with him — and attack the same way he did as a reliever,” Callaway said. “You either go after guys or you don’t. That’s the thing that I’ve stressed to starters the most over my career as a coach. You have to close every inning. You have to go out there and give them your best stuff every inning. There may not be a sixth or seventh to be thrown if you don’t.”

Lugo’s role has been malleable all year. He began spring training as a starter, but quickly got looks in relief. He was named the fifth starter coming out of camp, but when a postponed game removed the immediate need for a fifth starter, Lugo was available out of the bullpen — initially only for a couple of days. He was good in that role and stuck.

Noah Syndergaard’s finger injury this week reopened a rotation spot, and for at least this turn Lugo got the nod. When Syndergaard returns — expected in another turn or two — the Mets can decide between Lugo and Jason Vargas, whose five scoreless innings Wednesday in Atlanta lowered his ERA to 8.53.

The decision to move Lugo to the rotation on a more permanent basis is a complicated one. On one hand, a team should put its five best starting options in the rotation. Lugo is probably one of the Mets’ top five. One the other hand, Lugo was very good as a reliever for the first two months of the season. Removing him from the bullpen could make a shaky unit even shakier.

Lugo said his preference is to stay in the rotation and that he’s more comfortable as a starter.

Callaway said the Mets will discuss Friday what to do about Lugo and the rotation. With three off days in a stretch of eight days coming up starting Monday, the Mets won’t need a fifth starter again after this weekend until mid-June.

The Mets’ relievers Thursday didn’t inspire confidence. Hansel Robles (two-run homer by Ben Zobrist), Jerry Blevins (RBI single from lefty Kyle Schwarber), Buddy Baumann (four of six batters reached) and Gerson Bautista (Willson Con treras sacrifice fly) allowed the Cubs to score.

Righthander Scott Copeland, making his Mets debut and first major-league appearance since 2015, tossed 1 1⁄3 shutout innings. He struck out Javier Baez to end the seventh, escaping Baumann’s bases-loaded jam.

“We pitched everybody that was available tonight basically,” Callaway said.

Facing their first of three lefthanded starters in the four-game series, the Mets managed four hits. Jose Quintana (6-4) allowed three hits and two walks in six innings.

The Mets avoided the shutout thanks to Brandon Nimmo’s homer in the eighth. It was his career-high sixth of the year.