If nothing else, Zack Wheeler at least can commiserate with Jacob deGrom.

Wheeler got the deGrom treatment Friday night when his strong outing turned into another Mets loss — 7-4 to the Cubs — as soon as he handed it over to the bullpen. This time it was Paul Sewald’s turn to take a tumble, allowing two inherited runners and four of his own to score in 1 2/3 innings.

A couple of suddenly lower-leverage innings later, and the Mets faced a startling reality: At 27-28, they have a losing record for the first time this season. The Mets have gone 16-27 since their 11-1 start.

Amid it all, the Mets also lost another player: rightfielder Jay Bruce, who left the game after the fourth inning with lower back discomfort. He showed no obvious sign of a physical issue, but has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot all season and has struggled of late, including a .211/.283/.300 slash line in May.

The game turned in the seventh, which Wheeler began at 94 pitches. Sewald entered after the first two batters reached against Wheeler. Ben Zobrist’s RBI double tied it and a line-drive single from Kris Bryant — Sewald’s childhood friend and college teammate at the University of San Diego — put the Cubs ahead 3-2.

Kyle Schwarber’s three-run homer in the eighth ended Sewald’s night and all but ended the Mets’. Adrian Gonzalez’s two-out, two-run single made it a two-run game, but they got no closer.

Sewald had a 1.98 ERA in April, earning multi-inning outings in meaningful spots and turning the Robert Gsellman-Seth Lugo duo into a trio. Since then, Sewald has a 6.75 ERA, yielding multiple runs in five of 12 games and allowing four out of eight inherited runners to score.

That marred what had been — and still was — a good night for Wheeler. He scattered seven hits and two walks and struck out four batters, posting six scoreless innings before running into the seventh-inning trouble. Wheeler has lasted six innings in five of his past six starts.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brandon Nimmo again did his best to carry the Mets’ lineup, finishing 2-for-4, the only Met with more than one hit. His two-run homer in the third put them ahead, and combined with his solo shot Thursday night he accounted for all of the Mets’ runs in the first 16 innings of the series.

He hasn’t played enough to qualify for the batting title, but Nimmo would be among the top-10 hitters in the majors in OBP, slugging and OPS if he had enough plate appearances. His slugging percentage is 100 points greater than Yoenis Cespedes’.

Nimmo‘s homer Friday was his seventh in 46 games this season, topping his career total of six in 101 major-league games (in 2016-17) entering the season. Four of those long balls have come in the past week, nearly matching his total of five last year.

Closer Jeurys Familia, looking to keep the game tight, allowed the Cubs an insurance run in the ninth, a sequence highlighted by starting pitcher Jon Lester pinch-hitting (and advancing a runner to third).

The only Mets relievers to have scoreless appearances the past two nights were Scott Copeland (1 1/3 innings) and Tim Peterson (one-third of an inning), who were not on the 40-man roster until Wednesday. The Mets designated Copeland for assignment Friday.