Mets waste another strong outing by deGrom

For Jacob deGrom, utter dominance isn’t enough. Such is the plight of an ace on a losing team.

The righthander turned in Saturday against the Cubs what was perhaps his best start in a series of very good ones the past month-plus: one run and 13 strikeouts — tying a career-high — in seven innings, lowering his ERA to an NL-best 1.49. But thanks to another poor offensive effort from the Mets, deGrom came away with another no-decision.

Mired in a stretch bad enough for manager Mickey Callaway to call for a team meeting Friday night, the Mets took their futility when deGrom is on the mound to a new level. DeGrom has lasted at least seven innings and given up one earned run or fewer in six of his 12 starts this season. The Mets had won only two of those games, pending the result of their extra-inning affair against Chicago Saturday.

The Mets were 5-6 in deGrom’s starts overall. He has a 4-0 record.

The Cubs managed seven hits against deGrom, but even that is misleading. The Cubs dinked and dunked deGrom to drive up his pitch count to 99 after six.

Six of their hits — three singles in the first, three singles in the sixth — were soft ones, maxing out at a hit speed of 80.1 mph (the rest below 75 mph). The only hard-hit base hit was Jason Heyward’s double with two outs in the seventh, to left-center a past a leaping Michael Conforto.

After a visit from pitching coach Dave Eiland, deGrom struck out Kris Bryant swinging at a changeup on the inner half of the plate, his 116th pitch, the most by a Mets starter in 2018.

The Cubs stranded eight baserunners and went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position — itself a minor accomplishment considering deGrom’s track record in such jams this year. Opposing hitters entered the night 4-for-42 (.095) with one extra-base hit and a .188 OBP when deGrom had runners in scoring position.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This time, deGrom twice escaped bases-loaded, one-out situations. In the first, he struck out Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber. In the sixth, he struck out Albert Almora Jr. and Addison Russell.

The Cubs’ only run against deGrom scored on Anthony Rizzo’s single in the eighth, plating Jason Heyward.

“When he gets in a tough situation, he steps it up a notch. He’s even better than he is already. That’s pretty special,” Callaway said this weekend. “He is tremendous. In my mind, he’s having the best year in the National League.”

That’s not hyperbole. DeGrom’s 1.49 ERA is second-best in the amjors, trailing only Houston’s Justin Verlander (1.11).

Chicago lefthander Mike Montgomery also cruised. He held the Mets to one run on two hits in six innings. Michael Conforto, a day after his poor throw home on a critical play pushed Callaway toward calling a team meeting after the loss, blasted a game-tying home run to centerfield in the sixth.

It was a predictable result for the Mets, who have been bad against lefties this year. They began Saturday with a .213/.291/.311 slash line against southpaws, their .601 OPS well below the league average of .730. Injuries and struggles pushed them to try catcher Kevin Plawecki, owner of a career .196/.277/.290 slash line against lefties, at first base Saturday.

Following deGrom, Robert Gsellman, Jeurys Familia and Jerry Blevins worked into and out of trouble, holding the Cubs to just the one run through 10 innings. Their combined 20 strikeouts matched a franchise record.