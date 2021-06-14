For weeks, in the face of futility from David Peterson, the Mets’ message never changed: He was staying in the rotation. They believed strongly in the ability of their former first-round pick to figure it out. A rebound could happen — and happen fast.

Peterson made good on the confidence of manager Luis Rojas and the organization — for at least a night — by helping the Mets to a 5-2 win against Cubs on Monday night, the opener of a four-game series between playoff contenders.

He allowed one hit in six shutout innings, striking out three and walking two. That lowered his ERA to 5.60. Against just one more than the minimum number of batters, he erased two of three baserunners, Patrick Wisdom (walk) on an ensuing double-play grounder from Jake Marisnick and Eric Sogard (single) on a slick pickoff throw to second base.

Altogether, it was Peterson’s first scoreless outing of the year and the longest scoreless outing of his career.

It might’ve been his best start of the year, period, too. But his April 14 effort against the Phillies (six innings, one run, 10 strikeouts) and his May 14 outing at the Rays (7 1/3 innings, two runs, nine strikeouts) stand as reminders: Peterson has looked like this before, but he hasn’t always been able to maintain it.

There were signs early that Peterson might be in more trouble, but trouble never came. The first five batted balls from the Cubs (38-28) were hit at 102.5 mph or faster — which is to say, hit very hard. But they all turned into outs.

Peterson settled in from there, retiring 11 of his final 12 batters. After that last one, Willson Contreras on a strikeout swinging, he had a rare public display of emotion, slapping his bare left hand with his glove.

His night was over at 73 pitches. The Mets (33-25) hope he is just getting started.

The Mets reached righthander Jake Arrieta for four runs in five innings.. His ERA is 5.14.

Dominic Smith started a three-run rally in the fourth inning with a single, the Mets’ first hit. He scored on James McCann’s two-out single to center. Kevin Pillar added a two-run double.

Smith homered in the fifth.

That production from Smith — 2-for-3 with a walk — made Rojas look good. Smith was stuck in an 0-for-20 rut coming into the game, but Rojas moved him up to the No. 3 spot in the batting order in part because the Mets want him to see better pitches, hitting in front of Pete Alonso.

"Further down in the lineup, he might get pitched around more," Rojas said before the game. "We believe he can break out any moment, so why move him? We think he’s going to help us there in the middle of the lineup."

The Cubs’ runs came on back-to-back solo home runs by Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom in the seventh. Trevor May allowed both, a continuation of his recent struggles. Over his past 11 outings dating to May 11, May has a 8.68 ERA (nine earned runs in 9 1/3 innings).

That they couldn’t hit Peterson was bad news for the Cubs, who have to face Taijaun Walker, Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman the next three days. That trio has combined for a 1.69 ERA through 34 starts.

Those numbers are incredible. And each is vastly outperforming his career norms. What is a realistic expectation the rest of the season?

"It’s realistic to expect this from these three," pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said Monday. "Those are reasonable expectations given their mental toughness and also what they can throw at any given time."