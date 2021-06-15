Jeff McNeil could potentially see more time in the outfield after his return from a hamstring injury, which could be as early as this week, Luis Rojas said.

McNeil, who’s primarily played at second base this year but has played leftfield in the past, might be a necessary option as the Mets wait on the returns of Michael Conforto (hamstring), who’s expected back in another week or so, and Brandon Nimmo (finger), who will likely be out for longer. Billy McKinney will also get chances at centerfield, Rojas said.

"I told him to have his game or two in the outfield [during his rehab assignment] and do some second base," Rojas said. "The way that guys are playing that are in the lineup or on the roster, everyone should stay fresh in the positions they can play. Mac is one of them and I did tell him that before he left…We’re going to have moving parts."

McNeil has played 123 games in the outfield, primarily in left.

DeGrom on track

Jacob deGrom (right flexor tendinitis) is still on track to make his start against the Cubs Wednesday. DeGrom experienced elbow discomfort and was pulled after six innings in his last start, but further imaging didn’t uncover any damage.

Castro’s return

Miguel Castro (stiff neck) was slated to throw a touch-and-feel side session Tuesday and is feeling "better and better" each day, Rojas said. Rojas said he could be available as soon as Tuesday night and, if not, Wednesday.