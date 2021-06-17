Marcus Stroman gave the Mets another top-shelf pitching performance on Thursday night, only this time they let it go to waste.

The righthander out of Patchogue-Medford High fired seven innings of two-run ball at the Cubs in the finale of the teams’ four-game series, but ended up the loser as the Mets couldn’t put together any real offense against Chicago righty Kyle Hendricks and three relievers. They managed just two hits and advanced only one runner past second base in a 2-0 loss before 16,826 at Citi Field as the Cubs sidestepped a sweep.

The Mets didn’t get a hit after the second inning and the last 17 of their batters made outs.

In what is looking like an All-Star season, Stroman allowed the two runs on four hits and a walk over his seven innings and struck out eight. In his last six starts, Stroman has gone at least six innings and has thrown 38 innings to a 1.89 ERA. The last time he was the losing pitcher was May 16.

The biggest threat the Mets mounted came in the fourth when Pete Alonso and Dom Smith started the inning by drawing full-count walks. James McCann followed them by hitting into a momentum-killing 6-4-3 double play. Alonso ended up stranded at third base when Billy McKinney squibbed one in front of the plate and was thrown out at first.

Hendricks retired the next six Mets he faced and came out after six innings, having allowed just two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel each pitched a scoreless inning to finish the shutout. It’s the fourth time the Mets have been shut out this season.

All of the Cubs’ damage came in the first inning – over Stroman’s first five pitches, actually. Kris Bryant rapped a one-out single to centerfield and Javier Baez drilled a 1-and-0 slider over the centerfield wall and into the housing of the Mets’ Home Run Apple.

Extra bases

Both outfielder Albert Almora Jr. (shoulder) and infielder Jeff McNeil (hamstring) could come off the injured list and rejoin the Mets during the weekend series in Washington, . . . Outfielder Michael Conforto (hamstring) went 1-for-3 and played five innings in centerfield for Syracuse in the first game of his minor-league rehab assignment on Wednesday.