The Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates his sixth-inning two-run home run against the Mets with teammate Kris Bryant at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts after surrendering a sixth-inning two-run home run against the Cubs' Javier Baez at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts after surrendering a sixth-inning two-run home run against the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Cubs' Javier Baez connects on a sixth-inning two-run home run against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Mets' Jeff McNeil slams his bat after flying out to end the fifth inning against the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso celebrates his fourth-inning home run against the Cubs with his teammates at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso acknowledges a curtain call after his fourth-inning home run against the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday. The home run was his 42nd of the season, a new single-season team record.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after his fourth-inning home run against Cubs starter Yu Darvish at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso follows through on a fourth-inning home run against the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier tags out the Cubs' Javier Baez at third base as he tries to stretch a double into a single during the second inning at Citi Field on Tuesday.