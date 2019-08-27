TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Cubs

Print

The Mets open a three-game series against the Cubs on Tuesday at Citi Field.

Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates his sixth-inning two-run home run against the Mets with teammate Kris Bryant at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts after surrendering a sixth-inning two-run home run against the Cubs' Javier Baez at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts after surrendering a sixth-inning two-run home run against the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs connects
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Cubs' Javier Baez connects on a sixth-inning two-run home run against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Mets' Jeff McNeil slams his bat after
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Mets' Jeff McNeil slams his bat after flying out to end the fifth inning against the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso celebrates his fourth-inning home run against the Cubs with his teammates at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso acknowledges a curtain call after his fourth-inning home run against the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday. The home run was his 42nd of the season, a new single-season team record.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after his fourth-inning home run against Cubs starter Yu Darvish at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso follows through on a fourth-inning home run against the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Todd Frazier #21 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier tags out the Cubs' Javier Baez at third base as he tries to stretch a double into a single during the second inning at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs pitches
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish delivers against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Liberty head coach Katie Smith watches during the Loss to Phoenix means no playoffs for Liberty
Scooters purchased by Mets second baseman Robinson Cano Rehabbing Cano buys electric scooters for teammates
Manager Joe Maddon #70 of the Chicago Cubs Lennon: Callaway 2020? Maddon may be a call away
Pete Alonso #20 of the Mets reacts after Alonso hits record 42nd HR, but Mets fall to Cubs
Yankees injured pitcher Luis Severino throws in the Next step for Severino: minor-league rehab assignment
Yankees pitcher Cory Gearrin is taken out of Boone: MLB says umps got balk call wrong on Yanks' Gearrin
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search