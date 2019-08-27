What has been true so often for the Mets this season was true again Tuesday: Pete Alonso was just about the only highlight.

Alonso mashed his 42nd home run of the year, setting a franchise single-season record, but the Mets lost to the Cubs, 5-2.

That marked the Mets’ fourth loss in a row after getting swept by the Braves over the weekend, their longest losing streak in two months. The Mets (67-64) are three games back of the Cubs (70-61) for the last National League wild-card spot, and they haven’t been further back since Aug. 3.

Alonso, though, continued to amaze. In the fourth inning of a scoreless game, he got ahold of a first-pitch fastball — a little high and a little outside — from Yu Darvish and crushed it about 407 feet to right-center, off the Dunkin’ Donuts billboard above the home bullpen.

As Alonso rounded the bases, the Citi Field sound system blared the theme from “The Natural.” As the next batter, Michael Conforto, stepped to the plate, Alonso popped out of the dugout for a curtain call.

With that long ball, Alonso broke a tie with Todd Hundley, who hit 41 homers in 1996, and Carlos Beltran, who hit 41 homers in 2006. No other Met has hit more in the 58-season history of the team.

“It’s a pleasure to have a fine young player like Pete Alonso break my record,” Beltran, a special assistant to the GM for the Yankees, said in a statement issued by the Mets. “I have not met Pete personally but people have told me he plays the game with passion and doesn’t give up on any at-bat. He has had great success in his first year. Again, my congrats, Pete.”

And Hundley, also via the Mets: “To me, [Alonso is] more than a power hitter, he’s a pure hitter. I have seen five or six of his games and he keeps getting better and better. He has just had a tremendous year. Congrats, Pete you deserve all the records you have broken.”

Add it to the list of Pete’s feats in his rookie year. He is the first first-year player to break his team’s single-season homer record since Johnny Rizzo did so for the 1938 Pirates. He had 23.

The Cubs are becoming a familiar team for Alonso’s conquests. In June at Wrigley Field, Alonso broke the Mets’ rookie homer record when he hit No. 28 to pass Darryl Strawberry.

Two other homer milestones worth monitoring: Alonso is 10 dingers shy of Aaron Judge’s major-league rookie record (52 in 2017). And pending the results of other games Tuesday, Alonso was tied with the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger and Angels’ Mike Trout for most homers in 2019.

The Alonso-provided lead didn’t last long. Marcus Stroman turned in another pedestrian performance, allowing four runs in six innings. All of the runs scored on a pair of two-run homers: Addison Russell’s in the fifth and Javier Baez’s in the sixth. J.D. Davis hit his 16th homer for the Mets in the ninth to complete the scoring.

Stroman has a 4.91 ERA in five games with the Mets. He has lasted about five innings per start.

“The thing that has impressed me the most is we haven’t seen his best and he’s kept us in every game that he’s pitched in,” manager Mickey Callaway said before the game. “His pitching instinct, his ability to field his position and his competitiveness really allow him to keep runs off the board.”

Yu Darvish largely cruised for eight innings of one-run ball. He struck out seven, allowed five hits and walked one — Todd Frazier on four pitches in the fifth, Darvish’s first free pass since July 23, six starts ago.

Wilson Ramos (2-for-4) extended his hit streak to 20, the longest active streak in the majors and the Mets’ longest since David Wright’s 20-gamer in 2007-08.