Mets lefthander Steven Matz absorbed the loss, but earned something of a split decision in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to the Cubs at Citi Field. He kept the Mets close against superior Cubs starter Jon Lester, but Matz also played a negative role in the outcome.

Matz continues to improve in his fourth season with the Mets. Over his last six starts, the Ward Melville High School graduate has allowed eight earned runs in 31 innings for a 2.32 ERA. It was the first time he lasted seven innings since July 3, 2017, against the Nationals. For the season, he’s 2-4 with a 3.42 ERA.

“He’s been tremendous,’’ manager Mickey Callaway said. “He’s attacking the hitters. Great changeup. Better breaking ball probably than I’ve ever seen.’’

Another big change is Matz’s confidence.

“You can still see him thinking, ‘Oh, I gotta do my routine,’ ’’ Callaway said. “Once that becomes second nature for him then he’s going to get more and more comfortable and he’s going to be able to pitch better and better.’’

Matz showed no effect from the strained left middle finger that caused him to be removed after three scoreless innings in his last start. He allowed only two hits through the first six innings before Javier Baez singled to start the seventh and went to third on a Willson Contreras base hit. With Ian Happ up and Matz pitching from the stretch, Baez broke for home when Matz somewhat leisurely threw over to first to keep Contreras close. It went down as a double steal and the Cubs had all they would need against a futile Mets offense.

“I was kind of deliberate to first base,’’ Matz said. “I’m out of my stretch, so I don’t think he’s gonna steal home on me and, honestly, caught me off guard. Will I in the future know? Yeah, I’ll be a little more mindful of that throw over to first and just kind of look at him before I step on the mound and make sure he’s not shuffling down the line. I wasn’t thinking about it.’’

Callaway said of Matz: “He’s lefty, so it really has to do with how hard he throws the ball over to first on his picks . . . give these baserunners a little more anxiety when they try to steal.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Matz allowed the second run on a sacrifice fly to short right. Rightfielder Jay Bruce said he should have caught the ball instead of second baseman Luis Guillorme, who made the catch with his back to the plate. He was not in the best position to make a throw home, and his thrown wasn’t close as Contreras scored.

Bruce approached Matz after the inning.

“He just kinda said, ‘Hey, I gotta come in harder’ and that was it, he was just telling me I did a great job pitching, just keep going,’’ Matz said.

Matz was ready to slough off the loss, saying: “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling like I got a good routine going right now. The main thing for me is just locating on both sides of the plate, going in and out and changing speeds. I’ve been able to do that here lately and it’s definitely been working for me.’’