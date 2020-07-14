Mets fans can pay $86 for cardboard cutout to be in seats at Citi Field

You can’t buy tickets to Mets home games, but you can pay to be kinda, sorta present.

The Mets announced Tuesday that anybody can participate in their cardboard cutout program for $86. They plan to put the cutout photos of fans in the stands at Citi Field during their 30 scheduled home games during the 2020 season.

The cutouts are free for season-ticket holders who renew their packages for 2021. They get one per seat in their plan. Additional cutouts are available at a discount.

Net proceeds go to the Mets Foundation, the Mets say.

Of course, the Mets aren’t allowing a free-for-all with the images submitted for the cardboard cutouts. Fans cannot include statements or endorsements of political candidates; phone numbers, social media handles or hashtags; offensive language; advertisements, slogans or third-party logos or branding; negative references to MLB teams; or names of MLB players, among other restrictions.

“Mets gear is a must!” the Mets wrote on their website.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans cannot attend major-league games in person for at least the start of the season and perhaps the entire season. Among the other teams who have cutout programs in lieu of an actual crowd: Dodgers, Giants, Royals, A’s and Brewers.

The Mets begin the season at home, hosting the Braves on July 24 for Opening Day.