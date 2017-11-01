Sources: Mets hiring Dave Eiland as pitching coach

The Mets will hire Dave Eiland as pitching coach, sources told Newsday on Wednesday night, the latest move in what has been a shake-up of the coaching staff under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Earlier, industry sources confirmed that Pat Roessler will stay on board and be promoted to hitting coach. He will replace former hitting coach Kevin Long. After being passed over for the managerial opening, Long is not expected to remain in the organization, as Newsday first reported.

Roessler, 57, served as the assistant hitting coach under Long, who has reportedly surfaced as a hitting coach candidate for both the Nationals and the Yankees. Roessler and Long have ties dating to their days working in the Yankees organization. Both joined the Mets before the 2015 season.

Ricky Bones, 48, will also stay on as the Mets bullpen coach, a source confirmed. The former big leaguer has served in that role since 2012. He will be the longest-tenured member of a coaching staff that will look radically different than it did a year ago.

Eiland, 51, will join the Mets after spending the last seven seasons as pitching coach of the Royals. With Eiland as pitching coach, the Royals won consecutive pennants and the 2015 World Series, knocking off the Mets. Eiland previously served as Yankees pitching coach from 2008 to 2010, overseeing a staff that won the 2009 World Series.

Before coaching, Eiland had been a pitcher with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays where he had been teammates with Callaway. Eiland will replace Dan Warthen, who was let go from the position he held since June 2008 in the wake of injuries and poor performance that plagued the starting rotation.

Other coaching openings include bench coach and first base coach, with neither Dick Scott nor Tom Goodwin expected to return. Third base coach Glenn Sherlock is under contract for next season, joining Roessler and Bones as holdovers.