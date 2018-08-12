CLEARWATER, Fla. – It was a long time coming, but Mets third baseman David Wright was finally back on the field, manning third base in a competitive game.

Wright went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first rehab game with High-A St. Lucie on Sunday in Clearwater, and played five innings in the field, catching an infield pop fly in the fourth inning. He did not field any ground balls.

The results, however, were not the point.

“I think it was just a lot of different kind of butterflies, that nervous energy,” Wright said. “It's been awhile and it felt like I got here so early that I was just counting down the minutes wanting to get it going. So it was good to get out there.”

The nerves showed in his first two at-bats. Wright, batting third, struck out the first two times against Phillies prospect Maurico Llovera. In the first inning he struck out looking on four pitches and in the third inning he struck out swinging at an 86-mph changeup from the righthander on a 1-2 count. In the sixth inning, Wright worked a 2-2 count before getting lining out hard to left.

“Everybody wants to go get hits and everybody wants to make all the plays in the field,” Wright said. “But I think for me, I have to really -- not necessarily temper expectations -- but be realistic about the process and to make sure I'm doing the work behind the scenes and start seeing the results as we get further along in this rehab.”

Wright said he was originally hesitant to make the three-hour bus ride from Port St. Lucie to Clearwater to play five innings but he was happy with the opportunity to face a hard-throwing young pitcher in a live game.

“I got to see a young arm like that that's live and throwing 96-97. You can't mimic that by practicing,” Wright said. “I felt like each at bat got a little better. That last at bat was my best so I'm glad I got it because I've got something to build on."

Wright didn’t have too many opportunities to move around on defense and he didn’t have a chance to test his arm throwing to first base. He went out into the outfield to chase a pop fly in the third inning but was called off by the left fielder. In the fourth inning, he finally recorded an out on an infield fly right of the mound.

“I forgot my sunglasses so I was out there kind of really nervous when the ball started going in the air,” Wright said. “But it was good to track it a little bit and start moving around.”

The next step for Wright is to make a plan for the next week. St. Lucie plays 10 of its next 14 games at home and Wright said he wants to play in some of those games. His plan will include periodic days off.

Wright said the goal is to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season and play in his first major league game since May 27, 2016.

“I wouldn't be out here in 95-degree sunny Florida dripping sweat if I didn't think I could make it back,” Wright said. “Not only just make it back. I've got to see results down here. In order to go up there and try to help those guys I'm going to have to show I can be productive and be counted to get some hits and make the plays.”