Mets' David Wright to start rehab assignment Sunday
David Wright will make his 2018 debut on Sunday -- with the St. Lucie Mets.
The Mets captain is scheduled to play five innings at third base in a rehab assignment with the Single-A squad at Clearwater, the team announced Saturday.
Wright hasn't played in a big-league game since May 27, 2016.
