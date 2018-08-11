TODAY'S PAPER
Mets' David Wright to start rehab assignment Sunday

The Mets captain is scheduled to play five innings at third base in with Single-A St. Lucie at Clearwater.

Mets third baseman David Wright looks on from the dugout against the Orioles before a game at Citi Field on June 5. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

David Wright will make his 2018 debut on Sunday -- with the St. Lucie Mets.

The Mets captain is scheduled to play five innings at third base in a rehab assignment with the Single-A squad at Clearwater, the team announced Saturday.

Wright hasn't played in a big-league game since May 27, 2016.

