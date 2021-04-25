There was no recorded save in Sunday’s 4-0 Mets victory over the Nationals at Citi Field.

The win went to Taijuan Walker, who threw seven shutout innings. Edwin Diaz got the final out.

But the save should have gone to Albert Almora Jr. and Michael Conforto and Jonathan Villar and Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso and even J.D. Davis.

The Mets, who have been much (and fairly) maligned for their early-season defense, turned Sunday’s game into a glove story, with top-notch defensive plays galore.

Walker was good, but he wouldn’t have been zero runs good if not for an outstanding catch by Almora against the centerfield wall in the sixth that saved two runs.

Walker might not have been around to throw seven innings and pick up his first victory as a Met if not for plays such as a stellar Conforto-to-Villar-Davis relay in the third. Lindor contributed a leaping grab of a fifth-inning line drive that wasn’t crucial to the outcome, but was sure darn pretty. Alonso made a diving stop of a hot shot on the final out of the game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Davis (3-for-4, two RBIs) hit a two-run homer in the first and Alonso absolutely crushed a solo shot to center in the fifth as the Mets won the rubber match of the three-game series and improved to 9-8.

Walker (1-1, 2.14 ERA) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out four in a 95-pitch effort. Walker set the tone for the day when he picked off Josh Harrison at first base after a leadoff single in the first.

Davis, batting cleanup, opened the scoring off Patrick Corbin (0-3, 10.47) with his second home run of the season and his fourth in 27 at-bats against Corbin. Davis, who has been the Mets’ worst defender, is batting .414 with a 1.175 OPS.

Manager Luis Rojas juggled his lineup against the lefthanded Corbin. Alonso and Lindor flipped in the two- and three-holes, and Villar and Almora started instead of Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith.

Walker wasn’t sharp in the first three innings, allowing five baserunners. After the pickoff in the first, Walker walked Yadiel Hernandez and threw a wild pitch before seeing the inning end when Villar caught a screaming Josh Bell line drive in short rightfield to save a run.

Victor Robles led off the third when a double to right-center, but was nailed at third on perfect throws from Conforto and Villar and a quick tag by Davis.

Walker then walked Corbin on four pitches and, one out later, gave up a single by Hernandez. The inning ended when Trea Turner took Conforto to the warning track in right-center.

The Mets made it 3-0 in the fourth on an RBI single by James McCann. Alonso hit a 439-foot bomb to the left of the Home Run Apple in the fifth.

The defensive play of the day and perhaps the year so far came when Almora, in his first start as a Met, ran about a half a mile to catch a Kyle Schwarber drive with a leap against the centerfield wall for the final out of the sixth.

Two men were on base at the time and they both would have scored if not for Almora’s dazzling grab.

And, to keep up the theme, Alonso made a diving catch of a Yan Gomes grounder and flipped to Diaz for the game’s final out.