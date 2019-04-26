The Mets activated Jacob deGrom from the injured list on Friday night and really, really wanted to see him pitch. Despite heavy rain at Citi Field and a long delay, the team started its scheduled 7:10 p.m. game with the Brewers at 9:52.

The raindrops still were falling lightly when deGrom took the mound in front of a few thousand soggy fans for his first start since April 14 and threw a 96-mile per hour fastball that Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain fouled back.

DeGrom had been on the injured list since April 19 with right elbow soreness. He last pitched on April 14 when he allowed three runs in five innings in a 7-3 loss to the Braves.

After some hemming and hawing by the Mets about whether deGrom was going to get an MRI, he got one on Monday. He was cleared to return to the mound with a clean bill of elbow health.

The Mets were anxious to see if deGrom is back to his Cy Young award-winning form after a pair of un-deGromlike outings, an illness and then the elbow scare.

DeGrom had two wins and a 0.00 ERA after two starts when he gave up six runs in four innings in a 14-8 loss to the Twins on April 9. Then came the outing at Atlanta. DeGrom’s ERA going into Friday was 3.68.

If the Mets had rained out Friday, they would have played a doubleheader on Saturday since this is Milwaukee’s only visit to Citi Field this season.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the Mets talked about delaying deGrom’s return to another day if Friday’s game started after a long delay.

“We had tossed that around,” he said, “and if there’s a situation where it looks like that would be a probability, we would always consider that.”

In addition to activating deGrom, the Mets recalled righthander Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Syracuse before Friday’s game. Oswalt was available to start in deGrom’s place, but the Mets decided against that option.

The Mets also demoted infielder Luis Guillorme, making Todd Frazier the backup shortstop, and sent righthander Jacob Rhame to Syracuse.

Rhame was suspended by two games on Thursday for throwing a pair of up-and-in pitches to Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies on Tuesday. In its decision, Major League Baseball said it gave Rhame “a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Rhys Hoskins.”

Rhame is appealing the suspension, according to Callaway. Unless the appeal is successful, any suspension will have to be served if and when the bespectacled Rhame is recalled to the majors.

Rhame declined to speak with reporters before his demotion to Triple-A was announced by the club. He denied on Tuesday that he was throwing at Hoskins, although the Phillies thought he was. The next night, Hoskins hit a home run off Rhame and took more than 34 seconds to slow trot around the bases as a way to show his displeasure.

Callaway was displeased as well with the suspension.

“It wasn’t intentional,” Callaway said. “That was their decision . . . It is what it is. They felt like they had to do what they had to do and you have to live with it. That’s part of our game.”

Lowrie update. Infielder Jed Lowrie is getting closer to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Lowrie, who has been out all season with a left knee capsule strain, is getting multiple at-bats in extended spring training games in Port St. Lucie, Callaway said.

“He’s getting a lot of at-bats every day,” Callaway said. “He’s playing the field some and getting like eight at-bats a day and progressing nicely at this point.”