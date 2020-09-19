Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen session on Saturday and declared himself fit to start on Monday against the Rays.

DeGrom, who is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 10 outings, left his last start on Wednesday after two innings because of a spasm in his right hamstring.

"He felt really good," manager Luis Rojas said before the Mets hosted Atlanta. "He just threw his side, full-steam side, and he said, ‘I’m good. I’m good.’ So there’s no more talk about like explaining, ‘We had to do conditioning.’ He’s good to go."

DeGrom has two starts left in his quest for a third straight NL Cy Young award and the Mets’ quest to reach the postseason.

The Mets have an opening in their rotation for Wednesday’s game vs. Tampa Bay after Steven Matz’s disastrous outing on Friday (six runs in 2 2/3 innings) against Atlanta in his first start off the injured list after a shoulder injury.

In place of Matz, the Mets could use Erasmo Ramirez, Michael Wacha or Corey Oswalt, the latter of whom was activated from the injured list on Saturday. Franklyn Kilome was optioned to the alternate site.

"I saw Matz earlier today and we talked a little bit," Rojas said. "We haven’t committed any way on how we’re going to use any of the guys moving forward as far as Wednesday."

Rojas said there was no indication Matz was injured when he pitched on Friday. Matz is 0-5 with a 9.79 ERA.

"Nothing that came out as far as from a health standpoint that was concerning, that was bothering him during the game," Rojas said. "Nothing that he shared with us. We did ask, just to see how he felt."

Rick Porcello will start vs. Atlanta on Sunday. Seth Lugo is scheduled to face Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The regular season ends next Sunday.