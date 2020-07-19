For whatever worry came from Jacob deGrom’s back tightness and ensuing MRI in recent days, all it will cost him is about 15 pitches on Opening Day.

In his final preseason outing, deGrom threw 60 pitches over four-plus innings in a simulated game Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

That is about what deGrom said he expected to do, and it sets him up for a season-opener pitch count of about 85 against the Braves on Friday. Before this episode — in which he threw just one inning in an intrasquad game Tuesday because his back stiffened up — he was looking at getting up to about 100 pitches.

The Mets did not make deGrom available for an interview.

Gsellman slowed down

A tight right triceps has limited reliever Robert Gsellman in camp, according to manager Luis Rojas, who would not commit to the righthander being ready for Opening Day.

Gsellman is “in a progression” and has been playing catch, Rojas said. He has not pitched in recent intrasquad or exhibition games.

Last year, Gsellman spent the final six-plus weeks on the injured list with what the Mets initially called triceps soreness but actually turned out to be a partial lat tear. Rojas said “I believe he recovered” from that problem and noted that Gsellman pitched in exhibitions in March.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Extra bases

Jeff McNeil, who had hamstring problems in 2019, is adding three postgame workouts per week to his routine, with a specific focus on strengthening his hamstrings. “We’re making sure that’s not a problem this year,” he said . . . Rojas said he has been impressed with how J.D. Davis, a natural third baseman, has looked in the outfield during camp. “He’s a lot more athletic out there,” Rojas said. “He got to some balls that I would question he would’ve got to those maybe last year" . . . Brandon Nimmo, a leading contender for nicest guy in baseball, on playing Saturday in an empty Citi Field: “Honestly, no knock against Miami, but it kind of just felt like playing in Miami.”