After recording back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month, the Mets followed that up Sunday with their first series sweep since early April. Amed Rosario hit a pair of home runs, and Asdrubal Cabrera had a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer to power the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks Sunday at Citi Field.

The Mets hadn’t won three in a row since April 9-11 at Miami.

The Mets’ win Saturday gave them two straight wins for the first time since they won their ninth in a row on April 13.

“We couldn’t get over that hump,” manager Mickey Callaway said before Sunday’s series finale. “That’s a long time to go without winning two in a row. It was big for us. We needed that.”

Noah Syndergaard turned in a strong outing to keep the Mets in the neighborhood Sunday. Then Cabrera and Rosario sent the Mets on their way to a win with back-to-back homers in the seventh — Rosario’s second of the game.

Before this series against the Diamondbacks, the Mets were in a 9-18 stretch after an 11-start. Now they’re a 23-19 team.

Syndergaard (4-1), who has been searching for his dominant form, did fine after throwing 103 pitches in five innings in his previous start, Tuesday night’s win over Toronto. This time, he threw 102 pitches in seven innings, 70 of them for strikes. He allowed one run, six hits and one walk and struck out seven.

It was a 1-1 game with two outs in the seventh when Tomas Nido singled off reliever Jorge De La Rosa (0-2). Callaway sent Cabrera up to pinch hit for Syndergaard, and Cabrera rocked a two-run shot over the left-centerfield wall.

Rosario, who showed up for the game with no homers for the season and no multihomer games for his young career, rocketed the next pitch to left-center for the 4-1 lead.

Arizona (25-21) got to Syndergaard in the second for its run. Jarrod Dyson singled, moved to third on a Nick Ahmed single and scored on a grounder to third by Jeff Mathis.

The Diamondbacks almost got to Syndergaard again in the fifth. Mathis reached when Wilmer Flores botched his bouncer to third to open the inning. Pitcher Clay Buchholz bunted him into scoring position. Then David Peralta grounded a single into right. But Jay Bruce fired a one-hop strike to the plate to cut down Mathis.

Buchholz, a two-time All-Star who once threw a no-hitter for Boston, made the start in his 2018 major-league debut. The 33-year-old righthander started just two April games last season for Philadephia before undergoing surgery for a torn flexor tendon. He began this season in Triple-A for Kansas City before opting out May 1 and then signed a minor-league deal with Arizona and made two starts in Triple-A.

He didn’t give the Mets much. Flores rocked a double off the base of the wall in left with two out in the first, and that was it for the Mets’ hits over the first five innings. But Rosario deposited the second pitch of the sixth over the wall in left-center to tie it at 1 and finish Buchholz’s return.