PHOENIX — Nothing went the Mets’ way on Sunday until, down to their last out, suddenly everything went their way.

Arizona catcher Alex Avila fielded a Jose Reyes bunt that appeared to be headed foul. Jose Bautista’s fly ball to right landed on the warning track for an RBI double. Then the big blasts: Brandon Nimmo homered. And then Asdrubal Cabrera homered.

The frenzied few minutes produced the Mets’ biggest inning in three weeks and led to another victory against the Diamondbacks, 5-3, on Sunday. The Mets earned a series split against the NL West leaders and consecutive wins for the first time since May 18-21.

Calling the Mets’ comeback improbable doesn’t do justice to the bizarre sequence. The Diamondbacks’ win probability as Reyes stepped to the plate was 98.7 percent, according to FanGraphs.

Righthander Zack Wheeler had a good day, lasting six innings and giving up two runs. He was perfect through the opening three frames. He allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two.

Both runs and both walks came in the fourth, when on consecutive batters the Diamondbacks got their first baserunner (Paul Goldschmidt walk), first hit (Jake Lamb single) and first run (David Peralta RBI double). Wheeler threw 36 pitches in the inning, matching his total from the first three frames.

A couple of iffy ball-strike calls altered the inning. Wheeler had Goldschmidt down 0-and-2 and appeared to paint the outside edge with a fastball, but plate umpire Jim Reynolds called it a ball. Half of the pitches in a four-pitch walk to Daniel Descalso also appeared to catch a corner.

Jason Vargas, who was not playing in the game, seemed to voice his displeasure from the dugout and was ejected for his efforts.

That all turned Wheeler’s outing into a de facto draw in a duel against Clay Buchholz between former premier pitching prospects (separated by a half-decade) whose careers have been hampered by injuries. Buchholz held the Mets to one run in 5 2/3 innings,