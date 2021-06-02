Mets blow two late leads in extra-inning loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Edwin Diaz and Trevor May lost leads in consecutive innings Tuesday night as the Mets lost to the Diamondbacks, 6-5, to end their five-game winning streak.

Josh Reddick hit a walk-off double against May in the 10th inning, a soft line drive down the rightfield line that rattled around the corner as rightfielder Billy McKinney chased it.

If the ball was fair, it was barely so. The umpires stuck with the call after a replay review, awkwardly delaying the Diamondbacks’ celebration.

"It’s foul," said May, who has allowed runs in five of his past eight appearances (8.11 ERA). "It still is [foul] to this moment in my opinion. They saw whatever they saw.

"It’s just the way the game goes sometimes. We didn’t really have a good look. There’s one camera that was watching evidently. I don’t know. It’s tough. It’s hard to deal with. Didn’t have a lot of time to cool down."

In the ninth, Diaz suffered his first blown save of the year, allowing a tying two-out single to Josh Rojas, who earlier in the game spurred a benches-clearing episode with Marcus Stroman.

That ruckus after the fifth inning was when the game seemed to turn. The Mets (26-21) led 2-0 at the time and soon doubled that lead, but the Diamondbacks (20-36) rallied against Marcus Stroman, Diaz and May.

The dugouts and bullpens emptied when Arizona’s Rojas appeared to be yelling at Stroman, who yelled back, following an inning-ending pop-out by Rojas. The teams converged briefly near first base as managers Luis Rojas and Torey Lovullo talked it out.

Even as the situation settled down, Stroman — who had retreated from the middle of the brouhaha to just about the dugout — continued to scream at the Diamondbacks from afar. First-base coach Tony Tarasco gently impeded him, more so by standing in front of Stroman than actually holding him.

After the game, Stroman was uninterested in discussing the exchange, what Josh Rojas said to him and whether it woke up the Diamondbacks, who had lost 14 of 15 games.

"I’m not commenting on any of that," said Stroman, who reiterated that sentiment after similar questions.

Stroman finished six innings having allowed three runs — all of which scored on Pavin Smith’s home run an inning after the benches-clearing excitement.

"I thought I was good," Stroman said. "I made one bad pitch. That’s how baseball is sometimes. All my stuff felt really great, to be honest.

"I felt really good. That sixth inning, a couple pitches got away from me. Pavin put a really good swing [on it]. Make a better pitch there, I could be out of that inning and it could be a scoreless game for me."

Did the adrenaline rush of the benches clearing affect him in the sixth?

"Not at all," Stroman said.

The Mets came out hot in the top of the sixth, immediately after the Stroman-Rojas commotion, adding two runs. Jonathan Villar led off with a single and scored on Francisco Lindor’s triple. Lindor scored on Dominic Smith’s sacrifice fly to rightfield (which would have been an extra-base hit if not for Reddick’s jumping catch).

Caleb Smith held the Mets to two runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked one. Because it was Smith’s first start after working as a reliever for about two months, Arizona pulled him after just 58 pitches.

The Mets didn’t have a hit until the fourth, when Pete Alonso singled with two outs. Dominic Smith followed with a two-run home run to centerfield, his first long ball since April 13.