A few years and dozens if not hundreds of innings later, Jeurys Familia doesn’t have the same All-Star status or the same job as the Mets’ closer or even the same Citi Field-shaking entrance music.

But he might be just as good.

As the Mets beat the Diamondbacks, 4-2, on Saturday night, Familia recorded his 10th consecutive scoreless appearance, lowering his ERA to 0.93. He has not allowed a run in more than a month.

That makes four wins in a row for the Mets, the second time this year they have accomplished that feat. They didn’t do it at all last season. On Sunday, with ace Jacob deGrom back on the mound, they will look for their first five-game winning streak since Aug. 17-22, 2019.

This time, Familia got five critical outs in the sixth and seventh innings, a bridge from the middle to the late innings on another bullpen-heavy night for the Mets.

He escaped Joey Lucchesi’s one-out, man-on-second jam in the sixth via swinging strikeouts of Asdrubal Cabrera and Eduardo Escobar. Then he evaded trouble after a series of soft and/or ground-ball singles in the seventh, stranding the bases loaded.

Familia had to work for it, though, throwing 37 pitches in all. The final out came on Christian Walker’s hard grounder to shortstop, bobbled and thrown slightly wide of first by Francisco Lindor but corralled by Pete Alonso, who fell to the ground while maintaining contact with the first-base bag.

A fired-up Familia hugged Lindor as they walked to the dugout.

The Mets (15-13) held the Diamondbacks hitless into the sixth inning, when Josh Rojas led off with a firm single to center.

Righthander Tommy Hunter, in his first major-league start since 2012, tossed the opening two innings. It was his second two-inning outing in as many days.

Lefthander Joey Lucchesi followed suit, cruising for three innings against a Diamondbacks lineup that began the day with a majors-leading .854 OPS against lefthanders.

When things began to look iffy for Lucchesi — consecutive hits and an RBI groundout to start the sixth — manager Luis Rojas didn’t push his luck, opting to bring in Familia.

Aaron Loup navigated more trouble in the eighth. With Edwin Diaz unavailable after pitching the previous two days, Trevor May handled the ninth for his first save with the Mets.

That piecing-it-together pitching strategy stemmed from the Mets’ preference not to commit to Lucchesi, the purported No. 5 starter. Rojas said before the game that he felt comfortable with a bullpen game, as opposed to a traditional Lucchesi start, even after a half-dozen Mets relievers combined for eight-plus innings Friday night.

"We’re mixing and matching," Rojas said Saturday afternoon. "We’re comfortable because we have guys that haven’t pitched in a while . . . There is some length for us, and that’s why we felt OK with not bringing anyone or not making a move for this game."

D-backs righthander Merrill Kelly pitched about as one might expect, and maybe a bit better, based on his 5.79 ERA to begin the day. He allowed three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings, scattering three hits and five walks. He struck out six.

All three of those Mets runs came in the third inning. After Kelly walked the opposing pitcher Lucchesi, Jeff McNeil walloped a two-run homer to right-centerfield.

It was McNeil’s third of the year in 27 games, one shy of his total from last year (52 games).

Lindor created another run after drawing a walk. With two outs and Dominic Smith batting, Lindor swiped second base, the 100th steal of his career and first with the Mets. Catcher Carson Kelly’s throw deflected off of Lindor’s foot and into shallow left-center, allowing Lindor to hustle home without a throw.