The Mets open a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Citi Field.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso rounds the bases
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets' Pete Alonso rounds the bases on his solo home run, his second of the game, hit off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly during the fifth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a solo
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a solo home run, his second of the game, against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores hits a solo home
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Arizona Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores hits a solo home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

The Mets' Michael Conforto greets Pete Alonso after
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Michael Conforto greets Pete Alonso after he hit a solo home run against the Diamondbacks during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Monday.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso rounds third base
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets' Pete Alonso rounds third base on his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a solo
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores looks on from the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Arizona Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores looks on from the dugout before an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores signs his autograph for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Arizona Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores signs his autograph for fans before an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

