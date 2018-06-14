PHOENIX — A torn blister on Steven Matz’s left middle finger caused the Mets to rejigger their rotation plans against the Diamondbacks. But Matz is now on track to start Saturday, two days later than initially planned.

The blister developed when Matz pitched against the Yankees last weekend.

“I was throwing [Wednesday] and the skin peeled off and I went in the training room just to have them clean it up and cut it off,” Matz said. “I guess once they saw that, they decided they better — we have the luxury of doing that since Vargas didn’t pitch — give it a couple of extra days to heal.”

Lefthander Jason Vargas, who hadn’t pitched since June 5, subbed in for Matz Thursday.

Prospect promotions

The Mets promoted first baseman Peter Alonso and infielder Jeff McNeil to Triple-A Las Vegas Thursday.

Both had been mashing for Double-A Binghamton. Alonso, 23, is the Mets’ No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He had a .314/.440/.573 slash line with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs. McNeil, 26, is not ranked among the Mets’ top 30 prospects. He had a .327/.402/.626 line with 14 homers and 43 RBIs.

Extra bases

Manager Mickey Callaway said Wilmer Flores’ return is “imminent.” He has been out since May 28 with a sore lower back . . . Jay Bruce (also a sore lower back) was unavailable Thursday and expected to sit out again Friday . . . The Mets optioned righthander Tim Peterson to Las Vegas as righthander Chris Beck joined the team, a day after being claimed off waivers from the White Sox. Peterson allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings, but hadn’t pitched in 11 days. “He did a great job when he was up here,” Callaway said. “We want him to go down and get more reps.” . . . Catcher Jose Lobaton cleared waivers and was outrighted to Las Vegas. All four players the Mets have designated for assignment this month cleared waivers.