Steven Matz allows five runs as Mets lose game, series to Diamondbacks

Steven Matz #32 of the Mets delivers a

Steven Matz #32 of the Mets delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 02, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Norm Hall

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
PHOENIX — It’s not coming how they want it, after a 7-1 loss Sunday to the Diamondbacks to end an ugly road trip, but the Mets finally don’t have to play a game Monday.

As they head home for a season-long two-week stretch in New York — including two Yankees games in the Bronx next week — the Mets are 28-31 and in third place in the NL East. They went 9-11 during this stretch of games on 20 consecutive days and 2-5 on this road trip against the Dodgers and D-backs.

Steven Matz allowed five runs in six innings, his second-highest run total of the season after his eight-run, zero-out disaster in Philadelphia on April 16.

This time, Matz gave up a pair of long balls in the opening inning, a 482-foot shot to leadoff hitter Ketel Marte and a two-run homer to Eduardo Escobar. Arizona’s first four batters all reached base, but Matz settled in to retire nine of his next 10.

That continued season- and career-long trend for Matz. In first innings this season, he has a 10.80 ERA. Even if you except the Philly anomaly, his first-inning ERA is still high at 5.40. In all other innings, Matz has a 2.51 ERA.

And in his career? In the first, 7.14. In all other innings, 3.28.

The Mets’ offense was hapless against Arizona righthander Merrill Kelly, who entered with a 4.83 ERA. A 30-year-old rookie — after spending recent seasons in Korea — Kelly held the Mets to one run in 7 2/3 innings, striking out a career-high 10.

Amed Rosario (3-for-4) and Wilson Ramos (2-for-3) combined for all but one of the Mets’ hits. Matz had the other.

