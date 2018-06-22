On Friday afternoon, Sandy Alderson said the next few weeks would determine if the Mets would trade away major pieces at the deadline. By Friday evening, the team had all but broken out the puff paint for the “For Sale” sign.

The Mets displayed elements of a winning effort — five strong innings by Zack Wheeler, a highlight-reel catch by Michael Conforto, and a home run by Jose Bautista — but fell victim to the same old bugaboos as they lost to the Dodgers, 5-2 to extend their skid to four and dip to a season-low 11 games under .500.

Wheeler, who looked masterful early on, lost his control in sixth and eventually gave up a grand slam to Cody Bellinger, to put the Dodgers up 4-0. Bautista gave the Mets some hope in the bottom of the inning, with a two-run shot off starter Alex Wood off the facing in the second deck, but the stagnant Mets offense could do little else against the Dodgers’ bullpen.

Wheeler threw 114 pitches over seven innings, allowing five hits, those four runs, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

He also had a balk in the third inning, that helped give rise to Conforto’s impressive defensive play in center. The miscue sent Kike Hernandez to third with one out, and Joe Pederson hit a shot to the warning track in center. Conforto, running with his back to the play, made a full-extension, diving catch on the track to end the inning.

Wheeler, meanwhile, again hit upward of 98 mph with his fastball and was cruising until he walked the first two batters in the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, though, he left an 0-and-2 two-seamer to Bellinger up in the zone, for a second-deck home run, the second grand slam of Bellinger’s career.

The Mets looked to have something cooking in the eighth, when Max Muncy’s error at second base put runners at the corners with one out, but Bautista hit into a double play on the very next pitch to chase them out of the inning. Yasiel Puig’s home run against Chris Beck in the ninth provided the final margin.