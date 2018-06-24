It certainly wasn’t the debut Jerry Blevins imagined. And in the end, the Mets lost another game at home, 8-7, in 11 innings as the Dodgers swept the three-game series.

The Mets have lost six in a row overall, and 13 of their last 14 at Citi Field.

Jason Vargas strained his right calf running the day after his Tuesday start in Colorado, so the Mets needed a starting pitcher for Sunday;s game. In what has become a trend with some teams in the majors, Mets manager Mickey Callaway turned to the bullpen and sent Blevins to the hill.

It was bumpy right from the start. Blevins surrendered back-to-back home runs to Kike Hernandez and Max Muncy to open the game, the first of seven solo homers for the Dodgers.

Former Met Justin Turner hit the final one, a blast to leftfield in the 11th for the go-ahead run.

The seven solo home runs set a National League record, according to Baseball Almanac. The seven home runs allowed by the Mets is tied for the most in franchise history.

The Mets are a season-worst 13 games under .500, at 31-44. After opening the season 11-1, they are 20-43 in their last 63 games. Michael Conforto singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch in the 11th inning, but Asdrubal Cabrera flied out to centerfield to end the game in a 3-hour, 50-minute contest.

Blevins did settle in from the opening two homers, retiring the next six batters in order, including three strikeouts over two innings. The Mets used seven pitchers, with Chris Beck going the longest (2 2/3 innings), and Chris Flexen, who was called up from Triple-A after Vargas’ injury, recorded the loss after surrendering the homer to Turner.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Almost everybody in the pen is going to pitch today,” Callaway said pregame. “So we decided to go with [Blevins] and let them make some decisions with their lineup and kind of go from there.”

The Dodgers countered by moving the lefthanded Joc Pederson, who led off the first two games of the series, to the No. 7 spot in the order as the righthanded Hernandez led off the game.

Callaway announced after Saturday night’s 8-3 loss to the Dodgers that Vargas would be heading to the disabled list, but that he wouldn’t name a starter until Sunday morning.

Vargas said before Sunday’s game that he didn’t feel pain in his strained right calf while throwing a ball, but quick movements, like fielding or running to cover a base, felt uncomfortable. He said he doesn’t expect to be on the disabled list for an extended period of time.

“Things happen,” Callaway said before the game. “Our starting pitcher went down and we had to make an adjustment so we’re going to try to strategize the best way we can to try to get a win today with the players that we have available to pitch.”

But the Mets, despite trailing 7-4 in the top of the eighth inning after Cody Bellinger’s second home run of the game, fought back to tie the score at 7 on Kevin Plawecki’s three-run homer in the bottom half of the inning.

Brandon Nimmo was hit twice, including on the hand with an 87 mile per hour fastball in the fifth inning. He was removed to start the seventh, Conforto replacing him in center. Nimmo left with a sore pinkie finger on his right hand. X-rays were negative.

The Mets cut the Dodgers’ lead to 2-1 in the second inning when Plawecki’s RBI double drove in Dominic Smith. Wilmer Flores’ RBI double in the third made it 2-2, scoring Nimmo after he was hit by a pitch.

Cody Bellinger drove a 415-foot home run into the Dodgers’ bullpen as Los Angeles retook the lead in the fourth.

The Mets took their first lead of the game — 4-3 — on Cabrera’s two-run home run to leftfield in the fifth. But Hernandez hit his second home run (solo, of course) to tie it at 4 in the sixth.