Bullpen fails to back up Wheeler as Mets fall to Dodgers

The Mets were on the brink Sunday night, facing the best team in the National League with the out of town scoreboard blasting bad news all around them. The Cubs won. The Nationals won. The Brewers won. The Mets absolutely needed to win, too.

But baseball is a fickle game – fickle enough that it can turn when a cleat gets caught in the dirt – and on Sunday, some of the Mets' most reliable players simply couldn’t do what they’ve done all year. The duo of Justin Wilson and Seth Lugo – the best arms out of the bullpen – faltered and gave up a lead, with Wilson committing a pivotal balk when his cleat got stuck in the eighth inning. And the hard-hitting trio of Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso went hitless for the entire series, as the Mets dropped the rubber game to the Dodgers, 3-2.

And though the cast of characters is a little different, the story is the same: Zack Wheeler pitched brilliantly, got little run support, left with a lead, and came out with a no decision.

“[Wilson and Lugo] have been so good, and we’ve relied on them so much,” said Mickey Callaway in almost something of an understatement – Wilson and Lugo have been the only consistently reliable arms in a bullpen that’s struggled. “That’s tough, but they’ve been pitching great.”

The Mets are now four games out of the second wild card spot with only 13 games to play.

With the Mets up 2-1 in the eighth, Wilson walked Jedd Gyorko to lead off the inning, then balked him to second. A wild pitch nearly beaned Max Muncy before going to the backstop, landing Gyorko at third. Chris Taylor’s double scored him.

Then, with one out in the ninth, Seth Lugo let up a double to Kike Hernandez. Lugo was just one strike away from getting out of it, but Gyorko pounced again: He singled on a 1-and-2 pitch to score Hernandez with the winning run.

“We gotta win," Wilson said. "We’ve had to win for a month really. It is what it is. We’ve gotta win tomorrow now. This team hasn’t given up once all season. Zack pitched amazing tonight and sadly I couldn’t hold the lead for him.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wheeler allowed one run on six hits, with no walks and nine strikeouts over seven innings, one of the most dynamic performances of his career. He was lifted after 97 pitches, and though Wheeler said he would have kept pitching if asked, “a stressful game like that, I was a little tired there at the end.”

No kidding: The Dodgers have scored the most runs in the National League. Wheeler, meanwhile, has allowed only one run in each of his last four starts. His ERA over his last 10 starts is now 2.93 – all in what should be a lucrative entrance into free agency this offseason.

The Mets scored thanks to a Brandon Nimmo-led war of attrition in the second inning. After Robinson Cano walked and J.D. Davis singled him to second, Nimmo came up and positively wore down Walker Buehler. Buehler went up 0-and-2 before Nimmo worked him for another eight pitches, fouling off five – including an 83-mph curveball, followed by a 98-mph fastball – and pulled a cutter into the right field corner for a triple. The Mets went up 2-0, and though they got no more - and would muster only one hit the rest of the way - they did manage to work Buehler up to 43 pitches at the end of two.

The Dodgers scored in the fourth, when Muncy led off with single, moved to second on a ground out, and then came home on Corey Seager’s single to left – despite a strong throw from J.D. Davis that nearly nabbed Muncy at the plate.

Seager singled to lead off the seventh and, out later, Lux hit a blooper to left that landed runners on first and second. But Wheeler – looking as dominant as he’s been his entire career – struck out Hernandez swinging, and then got pinch hitter Matt Beaty to chase for strike three to strand the runners.

“When their back is against the wall, they do special things,” Callaway said. “They’ve proven that time and time again and I think they’re going to continue to prove that. We’ve gotta take care of things in Colorado [Monday night]. Tough place to go, tough travel night, there’s no excuses.”

No more chances, either.