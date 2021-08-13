Mets rally before Dodgers win 6-5 in 10 innings

The stage was set for the Mets to move back into first place in the NL East after a rousing four-run seventh inning tied their Friday night game against the Dodgers.

Man, was the crowd — at 38,395, the largest gathering at Citi Field this season — ready to erupt if the Mets had gone ahead in the seventh or eighth or won it in the ninth.

But they didn’t. The game went to extra innings and Will Smith hit a two-run homer against Jeurys Familia in the 10th inning (a sentence made possible by the ghost runner).

The Mets had their own ghost runner in the bottom of the 10th, but could only push across one run against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen as Los Angeles escaped with a 6-5 victory.

The Mets scored a run in the 10th on Jonathan Villar’s one-out grounder to third. With a runner on second and two out, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had James McCann intentionally walked, putting the potential winning run on base.

Pinch hitter Tomas Nido, the Mets’ final position player, hit a first-pitch fly ball to leftfield to end it.

The Mets remain a half game behind the Phillies, who lost to the Reds, 6-1.

Mets manager Luis Rojas sat Michael Conforto, Dom Smith and Jeff McNeil against lefthander Julio Urias. Without those regulars, the Mets fell behind 4-0. All three entered the game as pinch hitters and contributed to the four-run seventh.

Smith (fifth inning) and McNeil (sixth) struck out in their pinch hit at-bats and remained in the game on defense.

Conforto, who came into the game with five hits in his last 10 at-bats, got his chance off the bench in the seventh with two outs and nobody on. He doubled into the rightfield corner against righthander Brusdar Graterol and scored on Smith’s single to center off lefthander Justin Bruihl.

Brandon Nimmo walked to bring Pete Alonso to the plate as the potential tying run on Polar Bear Pete Alonso Super Hero Bobblehead night. On Thursday, Alonso hit a walkoff homer to win the second game of the doubleheader.

With the three-batter rule, Bruihl had to stay in, and he threw a wild pitch on his first offering. Roberts then ordered an intentional walk to Alonso to load the bases for McNeil, putting the tying run on base to get the platoon advantage.

It didn’t work. McNeil delivered a bloop two-run single to center to make it 4-3. In came another reliever, righthander Blake Treinen, to face J.D. Davis.

Treinen threw a fastball off the glove of catcher Will Smith and Alonso scored the tying run on the passed ball.

Julio Urias allowed two singles and walked two in five shutout innings. The Dodgers pecked and pecked at the Mets over the first six innings, scoring four runs, three of them on sacrifice flies. Mets starter Tylor Megill allowed three runs in five innings.

The circumstances of the Dodgers’ run in the sixth did not make Mets fans happy. Chris Taylor was on second base when Drew Smith struck out Cody Bellinger for the first out.

James McCann’s throw back to Smith after the strikeout was high and glanced off the pitcher’s glove. Taylor alertly moved to third on what was scored an error on McCann. Former Met Billy McKinney hit a sacrifice fly on the next pitch.

After the Mets tied it, Miguel Castro (eighth) and Edwin Diaz (ninth) kept the Dodgers at four runs. Diaz, pitching for the third straight day, overcame a leadoff walk and a one-out walk to keep the game tied. The top of the ninth also featured a successful replay challenge by the Mets on a ball that hit Trea Turner’s bat but was initially ruled a hit by pitch, and a delay because of something that was going on in the leftfield stands, possibly a laser pointer being shined at the Dodgers’ Max Muncy during an at-bat.