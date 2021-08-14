Mets again lose in extra innings to Dodgers

The Mets might’ve been facing Walker Buehler on Saturday night, but what they really got to experience was Groundhog Day.

You know the movie — the one where Bill Murray has to experience the same day over and over, one experience more painful than the last. Well, when ghost runner Corey Seager crossed the plate in the 10th inning of the Dodgers' 2-1 win at Citi Field, the Mets got to have that sensation firsthand: painfully bad déjà vu.

It had only been about 24 hours earlier, after all, that Will Smith’s two-run homer in the 10th quashed a Mets comeback and guaranteed them the loss. This time, though, the Mets faced the double indignity of having at least outlasted Buehler, the Dodgers' ace, who was excellent over seven but left with the score tied at 1, and having squandered a brilliant start by Taijuan Walker, who took a no-hitter into the seventh.

With Seager on second and no outs in the 10th, Cody Bellinger doubled just inside the line in rightfield to plate the winning run. Bellinger moved to third on a ground out, bringing up former Met Justin Turner, whom Yennsy Diaz struck out to end the inning. The Mets, though, could do nothing against Phil Bickford in the bottom of the inning, despite Jonathan Villar dancing off second base. Bickford struck out James McCann and Brandon Drury, and Corey Knebel got Brandon Nimmo to ground out to end the game.

With both the Phillies and Atlanta winning, the Mets are 1 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East.

The day started promisingly enough, and the Mets' first hit was a doozy. Buehler was cruising with two outs in the fourth when he served up an 0-and-1 cutter in on Michael Conforto’s hands. Conforto was able to adjust and hit it just over 370 feet to rightfield, just beyond Billy McKinney’s outstretched glove and into the home bullpen for a 1-0 lead.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Despite coming into the game hitting .215, Conforto has shown signs of coming alive and now has reached safely in 13 straight games.

"Mechanically, [he’s] a lot better," Rojas said. "He’s more grounded. His hands are getting into a really good position to fire that’s why his barrel is longer through the zone. I think right now we can see the Michael that can spray the ball with power and not being as rotational as he was."

Meanwhile, Walker kept a no-hitter going into the seventh, the crowd murmuring before every pitch and cheering after every out. But Smith finally put an end to it with one out in the seventh, when he blasted a hanging slider to the second deck in left to tie the game at 1. Seager then doubled to left, leading to a mound visit. Walker was able to settle himself long enough to strike out the next batter, AJ Pollock, before a wild pitch and a walk to Chris Taylor ended his night. Aaron Loup came in to relieve Walker when manager Luis Rojas took exception to a pitch called for a ball and was ejected by home plate umpire Ben May. Loup ended up striking out Bellinger to preserve the tie. It was the fifth time Rojas has been ejected this season.

Walker allowed two hits over 6 2/3 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. Just as significant, Saturday’s performance marked a return to form. Walker, who was named an All-Star and had a 2.50 ERA in the first half, struggled to command his two- and four-seam fastballs in the second half, pitching to a 9.86 ERA in the five games prior to his gem against the Dodgers.

In the seventh, J.D. Davis hit a leadoff single that just skirted through the infield and Beuhler walked Villar to put the go-ahead run at second. But neither would move as Buehler, on the short list for this year’s National League Cy Young, struck out the next two and got Nimmo to pop out to the shortstop in foul territory. That was Buehler’s last inning. He pitched seven, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.