Mets' bats go silent again in loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Still trying to find themselves, with six weeks and a couple of days to go, the Mets at least know their formula for failure: minimal hitting, less-than-dominant pitching.

That was what they got Thursday night in a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers, the opener of a four-game series — and the second weekend in a row they have to play the defending World Series champions.

On the hitting side, they managed six hits against a series of seven relievers. On the pitching side, Taijuan Walker gave up four runs and six hits in six innings, which was fine but not good enough to carry the anemic lineup.

That dropped the Mets (60-61) to a season-high five games behind Atlanta, which had a day off, in the NL East. They’re also six games back of the final NL wild-card spot.

Amid their season-long offensive struggles, the Mets often have bemoaned getting unlucky — hitting a rocketed line drive, for example, right at a defender. This time, that was actually true.

The Mets hit 11 balls at 100 mph or faster — which is to say, they hit them very hard. Six of those, however, turned into outs.

J.D. Davis scorched a grounder to begin the second inning, but Trea Turner, a shortstop playing second base, corralled it. Jonathan Villar did the same to a line drive to rightfield to open the fifth, but Chris Taylor was there. Patrick Mazeika walloped a fly ball to the warning track in rightfield with a runner on in the seventh, but Taylor caught it again.

So it went for the Mets, who were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. One of those was Dominic Smith’s soft lineout to Turner, who was in shallow rightfield; Davis had taken off from second base at contact and was easily doubled off to end the inning. The Mets left five runners on base.

That all came against the Los Angeles bullpen. Passing on using a traditional starting pitcher, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts began the game with Corey Knebel (2.61 ERA), who worked around Pete Alonso’s 118-mph single in a scoreless inning.

Then came Evan Phillips (3.38 ERA), Victor Gonzalez (3.63), Phil Bickford (2.39), Brusdar Graterol (4.41), Alex Vesia (2.60) and Blake Treinen (1.88).

The Dodgers putting such a workload on their relievers in the first of four games could be a gift for the Mets. The next two days, however, the Mets have to face two of Los Angeles’ aces: Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer.

"Two really good pitchers. That’s the challenge. They have great stuff," manager Luis Rojas said before the game. "The benefit of it is we just saw it, so we’re not too far away from watching their repertoire and probably preparing a lot better than we did in the two games that we had against them last week."

Walker’s outing Thursday night was far less effective than his last weekend, when he held the Dodgers hitless into the seventh inning.

All of the damage Thursday night came in a pair of two-run rallies.

In the second inning, Corey Seager worked a leadoff walk and Will Smith doubled, putting two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Both scored on ground balls to the right side of the infield. AJ Pollock sent one to second, scoring Seager, and Taylor did the same to first base.

In the fifth, Billy McKinney — who was the Mets’ everyday rightfielder for a couple of weeks in May and June, when Michael Conforto was injured — had a pinch-hit, two-out RBI double to left-center. He scored on Turner’s hard ground-ball single up the middle.

Conforto (1-for-4) has reached base in 18 consecutive games. His career-high streak is 23 games.