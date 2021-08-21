Another frustrating loss for Mets as they fall to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — This time, at least, the Mets had a built-in excuse why they didn’t score.

Blame it on Walker Buehler, a leading candidate for the National League Cy Young Award, who cruised for 7 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 3-2 loss on Friday night. He gave up two runs and six hits, walking none and striking out eight.

Buehler lifted his record to 13-2. Combine his best-in-the-majors 2.11 ERA with the Mets’ offensive futility, and what happens is the latest heartbreaker in a series of them.

The Mets’ freefall now includes losses in 16 of their past 22 games. They are 60-62 and trail Atlanta by six games in the NL East . . . after holding a five-game lead after the games of July 28.

Their last best chance came in the eighth inning, when three singles — including two on weak ground balls toward third base — got them within a run. But after Michael Conforto worked a 10-pitch walk off reliever Alex Vesia to load the bases, J.D. Davis struck out looking.

Kenley Jansen needed only seven pitches to get through a perfect ninth inning, striking out Patrick Mazeika on three pitches to end it.

Jeff McNeil finished 0-for-4, dropping his average to .246. He didn’t hit the ball out of the infield. After his last at-bat, with one out and two runners in scoring position during that eighth-inning rally, he was furious when plate umpire Nestor Ceja saw a cutter that seemingly was outside and called it strike three.

McNeil threw his bat and yelled but retreated without further comment. Manager Luis Rojas, brow furrowed, watched from the dugout.

Pete Alonso drove in both Mets runs. He hit his 27th homer to lead off the fourth, jumping on a first-pitch slider — which was down and a bit off the plate — and sneaking it over the wall in right-centerfield. In the eighth, his slow roller toward third was good enough for an RBI single. The Mets outhit the Dodgers 6-5.

The announced attendance at Dodger Stadium: 48,117. It was the largest crowd the Mets have played in front of since Aug. 4, 2016 (Yankee Stadium).

Carlos Carrasco contributed his longest start of five this year by innings (five) and pitches (78), allowing three runs and five hits. He struck out six and walked one.

That was a huge personal rebound after he got rocked by Los Angeles for six runs in two innings last weekend.

Trea Turner created a run in the first inning. He used his elite speed to turn a line drive to rightfield into a double. When Max Muncy flied out to centerfield, he advanced to third. When Justin Turner sent a ground ball to shortstop, he scored easily.

Turner ignited a two-run rally in the third inning, too, singling with one out. He scored easily on Muncy’s double into the rightfield corner. Corey Seager’s single up the middle brought Muncy home.

Carrasco (8.82) settled down from there, retiring his final eight hitters — including the Turner/Muncy/Turner top of the order when they came up for a third time. It was the briefest of flashes of the front-of-the-rotation effectiveness the Mets expected of Carrasco when they acquired him from Cleveland, alongside Francisco Lindor, in January.