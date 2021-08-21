LOS ANGELES — Among Steve Cohen’s first public comments as owner of the Mets, during an introductory news conference last November, was an obvious answer to a question about which professional sports team he considers a model franchise.

"I like what the Dodgers are doing," said Cohen, who tried to buy them in 2012. "That’s one team that easily seems to make the mark in the type of places that I want to do the same."

Playing the standard against which everyone else is measured, the Mets simply have not measured up. Los Angeles beat them again, 4-3, on Saturday, for the sixth time in six games this month. Pete Alonso struck out swinging against Kenley Jansen, stranding the potential tying run on second base.

The Mets (60-63) have lost eight of nine and 17 of 23. Matchups this weekend and last have revealed just how far they have to go to match Cohen’s model.

The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions, winners of eight consecutive division titles. They have by far the highest payroll in the majors, a player-development machine and a roster littered with studs deemed scrubs by their previous clubs. They are a bona fide powerhouse.

Take their contributors Saturday as examples. The Dodgers last month used some of their considerable prospect inventory to acquire Trea Turner, who went 3-for-4 with a first-inning homer, and Max Scherzer, who grinded through five innings and held the Mets to one run, from the Nationals. Chris Taylor, who homered in the fourth, is a multi-position All-Star obtained in a minor 2016 trade with Seattle. And they didn’t get anything from their homegrown standouts: Cody Bellinger (0-for-3), Corey Seager (0-for-3) and Will Smith (1-for-4). Not to mention injured stars such as Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers’ stable of pitchers is so deep that on Sunday the Mets will face David Price, a five-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner who has spent most of the year as a reliever.

The Mets, meanwhile, struggled to score again Saturday. They left Kevin Pillar, the potential tying run, on second base to end the game. They finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, including at least one in each of the first five innings (highlighted by J.D. Davis’ bases-loaded strikeout in the fifth).

Rich Hill, a member of the Dodgers from 2016-19, gave up three runs in five innings. Each run came on a solo homer, from Turner, Taylor and Albert Pujols, who mashed the 677th of his career.

That was the first time the 41-year-old Pujols, the oldest hitter in the majors, went deep against the 41-year-old Hill, the oldest pitcher in the majors, since Aug. 17, 2007.

The eventual difference-making run scored in the sixth, when Miguel Castro faced four batters and retired none of them: bloop single, walk, walk, walk. The last, which forced in a run, was to Taylor, who had fallen behind 0-and-2.

Alonso hit a two-run home run off Blake Treinen in the seventh, getting the Mets within a run, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.