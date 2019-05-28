LOS ANGELES — Even on a night when the Mets avoided the worst of Cody Bellinger’s bat, allowing only a solo homer and five runners left on base, the NL MVP frontrunner beat them with his arm.

Bellinger threw out two runners from rightfield — Michael Conforto at home and Carlos Gomez at third — in the Mets’ 9-5 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night.

The latter play came in the top of the eighth, when the Mets had the bases loaded and one out, turning a would-be sacrifice fly from J.D. Davis into an inning-ending double play. As Tomas Nido headed home at something less than a full sprint, Gomez was beaten to third by Bellinger’s zero-hopper, keeping the run off the board.

The Mets ran into three outs on the basepaths in all, with Nido also thrown out at home in the fifth. He was trying to score from first on Amed Rosario’s double to left-center.

The loss dropped the Mets back under .500 at 26-27, a reminder — after a homestand in which they ripped off six wins in seven games — that they can’t always play the Nationals and Tigers.

This one began as a matchup between baseball’s best pitcher last year, Jacob deGrom, and its best this decade, Clayton Kershaw. It devolved into a battle of the bullpens in which neither team seemed to want to win. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen finished it off with a five-out save.

For the Mets, the game changed about as soon as deGrom exited.

The bottom of the sixth began with Tyler Bashlor trying to protect a 3-2 lead. It ended with Wilmer Font in for mop-up duty. In between, Chris Taylor hit a tying homer off Bashlor, Daniel Zamora retired one of his six batters, and Conforto got hit in the crotch by a ricocheting ball.

The Mets reached Kershaw for 10 hits (and a walk) in six innings, but scored only three times. Pete Alonso’s first-inning single and Davis’ two-run homer in the fifth accounted for the runs.

Six innings matched Kershaw’s shortest outing of the year. His ERA rose to 3.46. He hasn’t been the same dominant Kershaw who won three Cy Young Awards in four years (2011-14), but as manager Mickey Callaway noted, he still can get it done.

“When you watched him pitch in the past when he was throwing 95 and going north and south, you saw the breaking stuff,” Callaway said before the game. “You saw his ability to execute pitches, and you knew even when his stuff goes down . . . [HE HAS]such an ability to pitch.

“He’s more of maybe a slider, east/west guy now instead of north/south, going top to bottom. And he knows how to pitch. And he’s a warrior. You can tell out there. He’s probably one of the most intense pitchers I’ve seen throw live. It’s impressive.”

In something less than his top form, deGrom held the Dodgers — the highest-scoring team in the National League — to two runs in five innings. He gave way to Bashlor after 105 pitches.