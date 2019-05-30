LOS ANGELES — Edwin Diaz blew another save Wednesday night in the Mets’ stunning 9-8 loss to the Dodgers.

Pitching for the fourth time in five days, Diaz allowed four consecutive extra-base hits to begin the bottom of the ninth and gave up a walk-off sacrifice fly to Alex Verdugo.

This was Diaz’s second blown save of the season, both in the past four days.

Joc Pederson and Max Muncy opened the inning with back-to-back homers. Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger followed with back-to-back doubles. An intentional walk of Corey Seager and infield single from Matt Beaty loaded the bases. That brought up Verdugo, the only batter Diaz retired.

Diaz, who has a career-high 3.22 ERA, has allowed five homers in 25 games this season. That matches his total from 2018, when he pitched in 73 games.

That mess of a ninth ruined what had been a remarkably successful night for the Mets — especially for their first basemen.

Yes, first basemen, plural. Pete Alonso, the starter at first, crushed two home runs, bringing his season total to 19, third-highest in the majors. Dominic Smith, finally allowed to play leftfield after asking to for months, also homered and upped his average to .370.

They combined to go 6-for-9 with five RBIs and five runs scored.

Noah Syndergaard grinded through a quality start, holding Los Angeles to three runs (all earned) in six innings. Todd Frazier (2-for-5, two runs) and Adeiny Hechavarria (2-for-4, two RBIs) continued their hot hitting. Amed Rosario homered. Carlos Gomez, making his ninth start in 10 games, threw out Corey Seager from deep centerfield as the Dodgers’ shortstop tried reaching third after blasting a ball of the wall.

But it was Alonso and Smith — spring training competitors who have become good buds — who provided the early highlights. Alonso went deep to right-center in the first inning and leftfield in the fifth; both long balls were immediately preceded by a Smith single. After Smith tacked on a solo shot in the eighth, the second half of back-to-back jacks with Rosario, he wound up carrying his bat almost all the way to first base as he watched the ball fly.

Alonso’s pace continues to reach and set all sorts of milestones. His 10 homers in May, for example, are the most by a Mets rookie in one month, topping topped Darryl Strawberry, who homered nine times in August 1983, and Alonso himself, who homered nine times in April.

With 19 homers, Alonso also:

* tied Mark McGuire for most by any rookie before June 1.

* tied Ike Davis (2010) and Ron Swoboda (1965) for second-most by a Mets rookie in an entire season. Only Strawberry (26) had more.

* is almost halfway to the Mets’ single-season record. That mark is 41, set by Todd Hundley in 1996 and tied by Carlos Beltran in 2006.

Syndergaard scattered seven hits and two walks and struck out five. He walked Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ starter, twice, matching his previous career total (166 plate appearances) for walks of pitchers. Syndergaard also failed again to find any consistency with his slider — a go-to pitch in years past that has caused him trouble all season — and was visibly frustrated as the Dodgers rallied in the early innings. His ERA is 4.90.

In a testament to the state of the Mets’ Seth Lugo-less bullpen, manager Mickey Callaway stuck with Syndergaard in the sixth inning, despite him beginning the frame at 103 pitches. Syndergaard responded with his first perfect inning since the first.

The Mets — Alonso, mostly — tagged Buehler for five runs in five innings.

Hechavarria’s two RBIs brought his season total to 10 — only three fewer than the injured Robinson Cano, whom Hechavarria is filling in for. Both players have three homers.