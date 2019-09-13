What was a six-month marathon of a baseball season is about to be a two-week sprint for a National League wild-card berth, and the Mets are going to need quite the kick.

Their difficult weekend became more so Friday night, when they lost, 9-2, in the opener of a three-game set against the powerhouse Dodgers, the two-time defending NL champions who have already clinched their seventh consecutive NL West title.

That loss paired with the Braves’ win against the Nationals officially eliminated the Mets from contention in the NL East. They are 15 games behind Atlanta. In the wild-card race, the Mets began the day two games back of the Cubs and Brewers.

For the Mets, a visit from the Dodgers is a hassle in that they need as many wins as possible and facing the best of the best doesn’t help. But it is also a chance to instill — if the can pull off the improbable feat of snagging a playoff spot and emerging victorious in the winner-take-all wild-card game — a bit of fear in the Dodgers, their likely NL Division Series opponent should they advance that far. Nobody wants to face a rotation led by Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard in a five-game series.

Syndergaard, though, didn’t do his part in instilling fear or winning a game Friday.

Pitching to Wilson Ramos, his least favorite Mets catcher, Syndergaard was mediocre again, allowing four runs in five innings. Los Angeles reached him for five hits and two walks. He struck out four batters, his fewest in more than a month. For the first time since July 24, Syndergaard threw more than 100 pitches (102).

All four runs came in the fourth, when NL MVP candidate Cody Bellinger worked a 10-pitch walk to start a rally. A.J. Pollock squeaked an RBI single between Amed Rosario and Robinson Cano up the middle, but the big blow came from rookie Gavin Lux, who crushed a three-run home run to straightaway center.

That all came in the context of an ugly week for Syndergaard, Ramos and Mets, who provided several days of headlines after Syndergaard last weekend re-expressed his unhappiness in pitching to Ramos.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Syndergaard has a 5.20 ERA in 16 games with Ramos this season. With backups Tomas Nido and Rene Rivera, whom Syndergaard strongly prefers, he has a 2.22 ERA.

Whether that is a result of those catchers’ defensive and game-calling abilities — Nido is more highly regarded defensively, particularly at receiving low pitches like Syndergaard often throws — or some sort of mental hurdle on Syndergaard’s part or both isn’t clear.

What is clear is that the Mets want Syndergaard to pitch to Ramos, a significantly better hitter. Syndergaard is so good, Mickey Callaway said Friday afternoon, that that leads the manager to start Ramos on Syndergaard’s days.

“My faith in Noah Syndergaard and who he is and what he can do probably pushes me toward Ramos,” Callaway said. “I don’t think that Noah has to have a catcher. I think it’s about Noah Syndergaard and who he is and what he can do. I have faith that he’s going to (pitch well). I think that pushes and sways me in that direction more than anything.”

The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, meanwhile, looked every bit like maybe the greatest pitcher of his generation for most of the night. After J.D. Davis tagged him for a homer — for the second time this season — in the first inning Kershaw largely cruised, allowing just the one run in 6 1/3 innings.

Kershaw came into the game with a 5.73 ERA in his previous four starts.