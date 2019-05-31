LOS ANGELES — When the Mets desperately needed innings from their starting pitcher Thursday night, Jason Vargas gave it to them.

But when they desperately needed a couple of runs late against the Dodgers, well, there wasn’t anything he could do about that.

The Mets lost, 2-0, to drop three games in the four-game series and waste Vargas’ best start of the season: seven innings, one run.

Dodgers lefthander Hyun-Jin Ryu was even better, holding the Mets to four hits in 7 2/3 innings. The only inning in which the Mets had more than one baserunner was the second, when Todd Frazier walked and Carlos Gomez singled. Ryu responded by retiring 14 of the next 15 batters. He struck out seven and walked one, and his 1.48 ERA is the best in the majors among qualified pitchers.

Kenley Jansen struck out pinch hitter Dominic Smith to end the eighth with a runner on, then pitched the ninth for a four-out save.

The Mets, who totaled 20 runs in their first three games at Dodger Stadium, fell to 27-29 heading into a weekend series against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Vargas’ effectiveness was remarkable on its own merit — in his previous eight starts this year, he hadn’t lasted more than five innings — but given the team he was facing, it was even more noteworthy. All week, the Mets have gawked at the frequency with which the Dodgers, the highest-scoring team in the National League, crushed good pitches from their best pitchers: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz. Steven Matz, who got the win in the Mets’ only victory in this series, also worked around traffic on the basepaths all night.

Vargas was better than all of them. He scattered six hits and three walks, striking out six, and his ERA fell all the way to 4.46. This is the first time it has been under 5.00 at the end of a start since April 2, his season debut. It also means Vargas no longer has the highest ERA in the Mets’ rotation; he is ahead of Zack Wheeler (4.63) and Syndergaard (4.90).

The only run Vargas allowed came in the first, when his outing started almost as poorly as possible. Leadoff hitter Chris Taylor sent a sinking line drive to left, and it turned into a triple when J.D. Davis dived for it and missed it. Max Muncy then smacked an RBI double to right-center. That entire sequence — two smoked extra-base hits and a run — took four pitches.

Vargas loaded the bases with walks to Cody Bellinger, the early favorite for National League MVP, and Alex Verdugo, whose walk-off sacrifice fly won Wednesday night's game, but didn’t allow any other runs.

That held up for most of the rest of the night, too, as Vargas stifled the Dodgers with mid-80s fastballs, low-80s changeups and low-70s curveballs. He needed only 52 pitches in his final five innings.

In his past six starts, Vargas has a 2.40 ERA. He has averaged only five innings per appearance, though.

Evidence of why the Mets needed Vargas to pitch deep came in the eighth. With closer Diaz and likely Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia unavailable because of their recent workloads, manager Mickey Callaway turned to journeyman Hector Santiago late in a one-run game. David Freese doubled when Michael Conforto ran into the rightfield wall and couldn't hold on to his long drive, and Kike Hernandez's two-out single made it 2-0.

Santiago allowed three hits and a run in two-thirds of an inning before Drew Gagnon came in to get the last out.