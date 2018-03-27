Mets fan-dogs at Citi Field on Opening Day since 2009

It's become nearly as much of a tradition as hot dogs, programs and wearing jerseys to opening day. Meet the Mets fandogs of Opening Day at Citi Field.

A dog named Coffee looks for donations as he waits for the start of the game as the Mets host the Padres on Opening Day at Citi Field, April 13, 2009.

Dressed in a David Wright, tee shirt, a dog named "Coffee" poses for photographs in front of Citi Field on the Mets' Opening Day on April 5, 2010.

Met fan Coffee the dog sits outside the stadium before the start of a game against the Nationals on April 8, 2011, at Citi Field.

Dressed in Mets paraphernalia, a dog named Coffee spends time outside Citi Field before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 2, 2012.

A dog waits to pose for photographs with people before an Opening Day game between the Mets and Padres on April 1, 2013, at Citi Field,

Chica, a 6 year-old pit bull, greets fans as they flock to Citi Field for the home opener against the Phillies on April 13, 2015.

A dog named Chica sits outside Citi Field before Game 4 of the World Series between the Mets and the Royals on Oct. 31, 2015.