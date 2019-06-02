PHOENIX — An awkward swing Saturday turned into a swollen thumb Sunday for Dominic Smith, who is scheduled for an MRI on Monday in New York.

Smith called his injury a hyperextended right thumb and said it happened when he swung at a high-and-away fastball.

“It was a weird swing,” Smith said. “My bottom hand kind of slipped off the bat and got caught in between my wrists. When I followed through, I only got my top hand through, I hyperextended my thumb a little bit.”

Although he stayed in the game — and homered — Smith woke up sore Sunday. He was initially in the lineup for what would have been his fourth start (sixth game) in leftfield, but was scratched after the team’s medical staff decided he shouldn’t play. Aaron Altherr replaced him.

Smith hopes he’ll be fine to play Tuesday.

“I wanted to play today, but they thought it was best because I haven’t torn a tendon in my thumb before,” Smith said. “So they didn’t want me to accidentally do anything or re-hurt it or make it linger.”

Smith is hitting .362 with a .471 OBP and .534 slugging percentage, a degree of offensive production that has led to the Mets playing him in the outfield — suddenly very frequently — to get his bat in the lineup.

Extra bases

Jacob deGrom had no ill effects Sunday after leaving his start Saturday with a right hip cramp. And Callaway had no regrets over pulling deGrom. “They’re never going to tell you they want to come out,” he said. “Sometimes you have to let them hate you for a while.” . . . Infielder Ruben Tejada has a .425/.500/.600 slash line in his first 11 games for Triple-A Syracuse. Tejada rejoined the organization on a minor-league deal in late March . . . The Mets have just one more road trip before the All-Star break, from June 17-27 to Atlanta, Chicago (Cubs) and Philadelphia.