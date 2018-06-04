The Mets’ prize for suffering through their worst season under general manager Sandy Alderson last year is an 18-year-old outfielder named Jarred Kelenic.

Kelenic became a Met Monday night, when they picked him in the first round (sixth overall) of the MLB draft. The lefthanded-hitting centerfielder out of Waukesha West High in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is the Mets’ first high school first-rounder since Dominic Smith in 2013.

MLB Pipeline ranked Kelenic as the 10th-best player in the class.

“He has tremendous feel for the barrel and repeatedly demonstrates a professional approach from the left side of the plate,” MLB Pipeline wrote. “With his solid raw power and speed, he can contribute offensively in a variety of ways.”

At sixth overall, Kelenic is the Mets’ highest draft pick since 2004, when they took Philip Humber third.

This is the Mets’ seventh draft under Alderson. Kelenic joins a solid group of first choices: Brandon Nimmo, Gavin Cecchini, Smith, Michael Conforto, Justin Dunn and David Peterson.

This story will be updated.