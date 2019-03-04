TODAY'S PAPER
Mets renew Edwin Diaz's pre-arbitration contract for 2019

Mets cite formula in giving All-Star closer, who is not yet eligible for arbitration, 607,425 for 2019. 

Mets closer Edwin Diaz looks on during a press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Mets renewed the contract of closer Edwin Diaz, who as a pre-arbitration player had no negotiating leverage in determining his 2019 salary. His refusal to agree to a new deal is mostly symbolic.

Diaz will make $607,425 this season, sources said. The major-league minimum is $555,000.

General manger Brodie Van Wagenen said the Mets use a formula to determine salaries for all “0-to-3 (years of service time)” players. Whatever that model spits out is what the player makes.

This is the Mets’ third renewal in four years, after Jacob deGrom in 2016 and Noah Syndergaard in ’17.

“If we held to a formula for Noah and Jacob and others … it’s only fair to hold that formula for this group of players and for the ones that will follow,” Van Wagenen said. “Historically, by not signing the contract, you’re acknowledging you haven’t been paid your full freight heading into salary arbitration. You give the opportunity to express your valuations in a different form.”

Is there any animosity from Diaz?

“Not really,” said Diaz’s agent, Edwin Rodriguez of Rep 1 Baseball. “We understand this is a business, and at the end of the day Diaz can only deal with the things he can control, and that is play baseball.”

Diaz, an All-Star in 2018, will be eligible for arbitration for the first time next offseason.

The Mets agreed to terms with 25 pre-arbitration players, also a formality. That group includes Brandon Nimmo, Keon Broxton, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman.

