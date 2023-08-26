Mets' Edwin Diaz to throw off mound Sunday

Whether or not Edwin Diaz takes the mound in a game at any point in the remaining five weeks of the season is still an open question.

But the fact that he will throw off the mound prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Angels is a positive sign.

“It’s a bigger deal,” manager Buck Showalter said during his pregame press conference Saturday, when asked if it is more important for Diaz to pitch off the Citi Field mound instead of an indoor mound.

Diaz suffered a torn right patella tendon celebrating a win during the World Baseball Classic in March.

“It’s a step in the process. Just the way the [rehabilitation program] was designed, its process,” Showalter said. “He’s [never] had any setbacks there. So we’re excited about where he is potentially … He hasn’t missed a step along the way. But when you get closer and closer to the conditions that you will have [in a game], so being on the mound going down the hill to a catcher squatting down … part of the process.”

Rough outing for Carrasco

The last-in-the-National-League-East Mets (59-71) have lost four straight after Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Angels. Starter Carlos Carrasco surrendered five runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 nnings and his ERA rose from 6.42 to 6.80.

Francisco Lindor scored on a double steal and throwing error in the fourth and DJ Stewart had an RBI double in the same inning. Daniel Vogelbach hit his 12th home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

Alvarez on productive path

Even though this has not been the season anyone associated with the Mets envisioned prior to Opening Day, the development of Francisco Alvarez has been a positive.

Alvarez, who was not in the lineup against the Angels, has 21 home runs and 46 RBIs in 97 games. He has played in 20 of the Mets’ 25 games in August.

Showalter believes the increased workload will benefit Alvarez in the future. Even if there are growing pains in the present.

“This is new territory,” Showalter said. “This is something he is going to be better for down the road, having experienced playing in the big leagues in September.

“It’s challenging for these guys. We’ve seen a lot of guys come up here [and] it’s not so much that you know they’re going to have moments of success. It’s how they’re going to handle the failure. So I wish he wasn’t going through it, but it’s the path that most take.”

Peterson next up

LHP David Peterson (3-7, 5.59 ERA) will start for the Mets on Sunday. He will be opposed by RHP Griffin Canning (7-4; 4.61).