Mets employees facing pay cut starting in June

The pandemic-related ripples that have ravaged businesses all over the world have reached the Mets.

Because of baseball’s indefinite delay to the start of the season — and the question of whether there will be a season at all — the Mets told employees Monday that all salaries will be lowered as of June 1, sources said.

The Mets plan to pay everyone their full salaries through May and pay the reduced salaries through the original end of the season, according to a source. The cuts will remain in effect even if there does end up being a partial season.

The degree of those cuts was not clear after the initial announcement on a company-wide video meeting Monday afternoon. Nor was it known whether the cuts will be administered on a scale — i.e., a greater percentage decrease for those with higher salaries — or if the cuts will be a consistent for everybody.

Multiple employees expected ensuing calls with department heads to yield more detail by Tuesday afternoon. Some within the organization initially found out about the decreased pay when they saw a report — before the all-employee briefing — on Twitter from The Athletic.

These cuts apply to full-time employees. They don’t include players on the major-league roster, minor-leaguers or part-time/seasonal gameday employees, all of whom are covered to some degree by various other plans.

The Mets join the Padres as major-league clubs known to lower pay for at least some employees, and more could join them in the coming weeks. Most teams have made paycheck promises only through May, by the end of which there could be more certainty about the status of the season.

MLB shut down spring training on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and without any games being played teams are not making money. As the league mulls various backup plans for the 2020 season, including a centralized setup played in maybe a handful of cities/states, any updated scenarios are contingent on the public health situation improving and government restrictions loosening.

A partial season won’t solve teams’ financial issues entirely. Commissioner Rob Manfred said in recent interviews that 40% of local revenue is ticket and gate-related. MLB’s contingencies so far include few or no fans attending games.