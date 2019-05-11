One thing is almost certain: Jeurys Familia will rejoin the Mets Sunday after his 10-day stint on the injured list. Unclear is whether the Mets will get the Familia of old, or the one who’s struggled as a setup man from the beginning of this season.

Familia, who went down on May 1 with a bone spur in his right pitching shoulder, said he is “excited to be back and to do what I love to do.” He added that his arm feels good. Familia believes his early struggles were part of the natural ebb and flow of a baseball player — “a couple bad days” and that “it’s going to be OK.”

The former All-Star, whom the Mets signed for three years, $30 million this offseason, has a 6.28 ERA in 14 1/3 innings in 2019. Manager Mickey Callaway said Familia’s usage will depend on various factors, but indicated the team isn’t worried about using him in high-leverage situations.

“We do have faith in Familia,” Callaway said. “For now, it’s going to be based on trying to win as many games as possible with the best possible pitcher at the moment. And that changes every night because of availability, so we’ll keep those things in mind and make the necessary judgments at that time to win the game.”

Wilson back on IL

Reliever Justin Wilson landed back on the IL Saturday with left elbow soreness, just five days after being activated from another IL stint for the same ailment. Eric Hanhold has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. Callaway said the team still is not sure about the severity of the injury.

Lowrie closer to return

After going 3-for-4 with a home run in his rehab stint with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Jed Lowrie is getting more comfortable at the plate and might return soon, Callaway said.

Lowrie spoke with hitting coach Chili Davis Friday and played again Saturday night.

“I think at this point, with a player like him, you lean a lot on him” to know whether he’s ready to be back, Callaway said. “He’s been doing this a long time. He’s been an All-Star, he’s been a [top-level performer] . . . so only he can really tell us exactly how he’s feeling compared to how he’s been in the past.”