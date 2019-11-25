Want to walk around in the Mets' clubhouse at Citi Field? How about take some batting practice in the visitors' batting cages? Maybe meet new manager Carlos Beltran and a few players as well?

All of that is on the table for you, as well as other experiences, as the Mets host their inaugural FanFest at Citi Field on Jan. 25.

“We are excited to be providing our fans and their families the opportunity to attend the very first Mets FanFest on January 25th,” Mets executive vice president Lou DePaoli said in a news release. “The day will be filled with fun activities for fans of all ages, including the opportunity to interact with our players, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters."

Self-guided tours of Citi Field will include stops at the Mets' home clubhouse, broadcast booths, press conference room and more. Kids can take swings in the visiting batting cages, interact with players, take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Met and play video games.

From noon to 2 p.m., SNY on-air talent will host Mets Hot Stove discussion panels, plus interviews with current players and Mets alumni. There also will be discussions throughout the afternoon including baseball topics, health, fitness and nutrition.

Tickets are available at mets.com/fanfest and cost $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. There are three separate sessions to choose from. They go on sale to season-ticket holders at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2 and to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Parking is free, though spaces will be limited. Autograph sessions also will be available at $25 per person, per session.

The event will be open exclusively for Mets season ticket-holders from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the general public able to attend from noon to 6 p.m.