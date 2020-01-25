TODAY'S PAPER
Photos from the 2020 Mets Fanfest on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 at Citi Field.

New York Mets Edwin Diaz speaks to the
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Edwin Diaz speaks to the press at the Mets Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets Brandon Nimmo greets fans during
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Brandon Nimmo greets fans during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets Jeff McNeil and Edwin Diaz
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Jeff McNeil and Edwin Diaz help load the truck going to Spring Training during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

From left to right, retired New York Met
Credit: Corey Sipkin

From left to right: retired Met Turk Wendell, the Mets' Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil help load the truck going to Spring Training at the New York Mets Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets Robinson Cano takes a picture
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Robinson Cano takes a picture with a fan at the New York Mets Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets Amed Rosario greets fans in
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Amed Rosario greets fans in the Mets Clubhouse during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo takes a
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Seth Lugo takes a picture with a fan during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas takes a
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' manager Luis Rojas takes a picture with a fan during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

The Mets' manager Luis Rojas plays a video
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' manager Luis Rojas plays a video game with a fan during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets Pete Alonso greets James Hadden
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Pete Alonso greets a fan in the clubhouse during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets Pete Alonso greets Michael Tarantino
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Pete Alonso greets fans in the clubhouse during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

New York Mets Pete Alonso greets Michael Tarantino
Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Mets' Pete Alonso greets fans in the clubhouse during Fanfest at Citi Field on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.

