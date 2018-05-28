ATLANTA — The Mets brought the dark cloud with them to Atlanta on Monday, as they sent both infielder Wilmer Flores and relief pitcher A.J. Ramos to the disabled list shortly before a rain-threatened doubleheader.

Flores left the game during Sunday’s 8-7 loss to the Brewers, and though there hasn’t been time yet to get him an MRI, the Mets felt his sore back necessitated a stint on the disabled list. Ramos, who complained of shoulder discomfort after another bad outing Saturday, was diagnosed with rotator cuff tendonitis, Mickey Callaway said. Ramos allowed three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning Saturday, and walked both batters he faced — including the winning run with the bases loaded — on Friday.

The Mets also made a slew of other roster moves in preparation for the four games they’re set to play in this three-day series. Rain is in the forecast for all three days.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki was activated off the disabled list after breaking his hand in April. Plawecki said he still hasn’t been told how he and Devin Mesoraco will split playing time.

Reliever Hansel Robles was also activated off the disabled list, and infielder Philip Evans was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Pitcher Gerson Bautista will serve as the 26th man for both games on Monday.

Additionally, the Mets sent down catcher Tomas Nido to Double-A Binghamton.